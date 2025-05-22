Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie’s new £800 dress has a 'daring' hemline we didn’t see coming
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie’s new £800 dress has a 'daring' hemline we didn’t see coming
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in the British Driving Society Drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Duchess Sophie's new £800 dress has a 'daring' hemline we didn't see coming

Prince Edward's wife wowed in a paisley print dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Duchess Sophie looked as beautiful as ever on Tuesday evening as she was pictured at the Orbis Visionaries reception, wearing a dazzling Etro dress, which was a new piece in her wardrobe.

The elegant style featured a gorgeous paisley print, button-down front, gathered cuffs, and finished just above her knee - a change for the royal, who tends to sport dresses that are at ankle length. She finished the fabulous getup with her favourite nude Jimmy Choo heels and wore her famous blonde hair tied back from her face, letting her statement dress do all the talking.

The swirling paisley print gave her look a romantic feel, and she looked so ladylike.

View post on Instagram
 

Sophie's dress costs around £800, and the slightly longer version is available to buy for £1,575.

View post on Instagram
 

Sophie on fashion

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, has a loyal following when it comes to her outfits; many royal fans see her as a true style icon, and we totally agree.

duchess sophie in red dress and white blazer© Getty Images
Sophie's royal style is widely admired

 Back in 2021, she made some rare comments about fashion and the way her fellow royals dress.

Duchess Sophie in a white dress and white hat© Getty Images
Duchess Sophie loves fellow royal Queen Rania of Jordan's style

During a special engagement with the British Fashion Council that year, the blonde royal said: "Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style."

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning." Double yes from us.

Sophie's Garden Party look

The same day as she headed out in her Etro dress, the 60-year-old wore one of her girliest looks that afternoon at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

The blonde royal turned to one of her favourite brands, Beulah London, for the occasion, rocking their 'Mikela' dress, which featured a pink floral print, embellished crew neckline, and puffed long sleeves. 

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in floral dress© Getty
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie dressed to impress at the Buckingham Palace garden party

The garment also featured a cinched waist and bias-cut ankle-length skirt, which went perfectly with her patent platforms by L.K. Bennett.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More