Duchess Sophie’s new £800 dress has a 'daring' hemline we didn’t see coming

Duchess Sophie looked as beautiful as ever on Tuesday evening as she was pictured at the Orbis Visionaries reception, wearing a dazzling Etro dress, which was a new piece in her wardrobe.

The elegant style featured a gorgeous paisley print, button-down front, gathered cuffs, and finished just above her knee - a change for the royal, who tends to sport dresses that are at ankle length. She finished the fabulous getup with her favourite nude Jimmy Choo heels and wore her famous blonde hair tied back from her face, letting her statement dress do all the talking.

The swirling paisley print gave her look a romantic feel, and she looked so ladylike.

Sophie's dress costs around £800, and the slightly longer version is available to buy for £1,575.

Sophie on fashion

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, has a loyal following when it comes to her outfits; many royal fans see her as a true style icon, and we totally agree.

Sophie's royal style is widely admired

Back in 2021, she made some rare comments about fashion and the way her fellow royals dress.

Duchess Sophie loves fellow royal Queen Rania of Jordan's style

During a special engagement with the British Fashion Council that year, the blonde royal said: "Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style."

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning." Double yes from us.

Sophie's Garden Party look

The same day as she headed out in her Etro dress, the 60-year-old wore one of her girliest looks that afternoon at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Garden Party hosted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The blonde royal turned to one of her favourite brands, Beulah London, for the occasion, rocking their 'Mikela' dress, which featured a pink floral print, embellished crew neckline, and puffed long sleeves.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie dressed to impress at the Buckingham Palace garden party

The garment also featured a cinched waist and bias-cut ankle-length skirt, which went perfectly with her patent platforms by L.K. Bennett.