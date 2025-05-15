Duchess Sophie wows in secret silk and snakeskin outfit

The Duchess of Edinburgh was in Manchester over the weekend, with the royal attending a concert at Bridgewater Hall. She attended the event in her capacity as patron of the Hallé Concerts Society.

The wife of Prince Edward headed to the concert hall on Saturday, where she was received by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Mrs Diane Hawkins. However, it was the royal's signature style that stole the show with the 60-year-old styling out a silk blazer and a stunning snakeskin top.

The Duchess opted to go for a natural look when it came to her makeup, and she accessorised with a dazzling pair of golden earrings.

In photos shared by the Hallé Concerts Society, Sophie was seen talking to members of the group and also flicking through a music sheet that was later performed from.

In a caption, the group shared: "We were delighted to welcome our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO back to the @bridgewaterhall last weekend!

"It was great to welcome HRH back to our home just under a year since her last visit to us. As well as meeting some of our musicians, sponsors and patrons, HRH spent the evening with us watching Sir Mark Elder's first concert as our Conductor Emeritus."

It concluded: "This was a very special day for all of us at the Hallé, so thank you to all who joined us, and to HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and @theroyalfamily for their ongoing support of our work."

Previous fashion

Earlier this week, Sophie debuted the latest addition from ME + EM to her wardrobe during a visit to Barleylands Farm Park & Village in Billericay. The 'Wild Bloom-Print Woven Maxi Dress' featured capped sleeves, a keyhole neckline, and a waist-cinching silhouette.

The floral floaty number was elevated with a structured white jacket from Eleventy Milano, which coordinated perfectly with her 'Valencian' espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

Style queen

While the former PR boss has earned a reputation as a style icon, she didn't realise her influence on the fashion world.

Speaking of her disbelief at earning a spot on Vanity Fair's Best Dressed List in 2015, she admitted to The Telegraph: "I kept on reading the names, thinking, are they sure they're not thinking of someone else?"