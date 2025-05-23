Royal family LIVE: Prince William calls David Attenborough his biggest 'inspiration' as he launches new project

- Prince William has described Sir David Attenborough as the "inspiration" for his new wildlife documentary project
- New pictures of Princess Eugenie released as she joins The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network of changemakers
- The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit the Isle of Colonsay
- The Waleses set to enjoy half-term break
Prince William's new wildlife documentary
Prince William has launched a new wildlife documentary series inspired by Sir David Attenborough, aiming not just to showcase endangered animals but to spotlight the courageous individuals protecting them. The series, titled Guardians, shifts the focus to wildlife rangers and conservationists who risk their lives daily to defend vulnerable species across the globe. William hopes the films will inspire hope and appreciation for the often unseen efforts that sustain the natural world.
At a screening event where the Prince made a surprise appearance, he emphasized the dangerous reality faced by wildlife rangers, noting that over 1,400 have lost their lives in the past decade. He described these men and women as “unsung heroes” and called for them to be respected and valued.
This Friday will see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit the Isle of Colonsay as they continue their visit to Scotland.
