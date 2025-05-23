Royal family LIVE: Prince William calls David Attenborough his biggest 'inspiration' as he launches new project

Good morning! HELLO!'s Website Editor Kate here, keeping you posted with all the latest royal news and upcoming engagements. This Friday will see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit the Isle of Colonsay as they continue their visit to Scotland.

Overnight, news came in that the Prince of Wales has described Sir David Attenborough as the "inspiration" for his new wildlife documentary project highlighting the work of rangers. Prince William hopes the six-part series will help nature's wardens be "valued, respected, seen" and promote the "wonderful" regions they protect, much like the iconic broadcaster's focus on remote parts of the globe.

We also saw some lovely new photos of Princess Eugenie as she celebrates becoming a mentor for The King's Foundation's new 35 under 35 network of changemakers.