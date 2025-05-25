Princess Diana's touching insight into Prince William's future proves true

Princess Diana once shared a touching prediction about her eldest son, Prince William. Diana, Princess of Wales, who died at just 36 in 1997, gave birth to William in June 1982 when she was only 21.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Diana had foreseen William's popularity and his connection with the British public. Jennie recalled a conversation she had with Diana, who suggested the country was "lucky" to have William.

Jennie told The Mirror: "Clearly, William is doing something very right. His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public."

William's modern approach

William, now 42, is known for his relaxed approach to royal duties. Jennie added: "Even the way he talks is different to previous generations. He's well spoken, of course, but not overly posh. He dresses well, of course, but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers."

Jennie emphasised William's ease with the public: "He'll pose for selfies with the crowds, he'll even work the camera for them if they get flustered!"

Diana herself had praised William's natural charm. Jennie remembered Diana saying: "William's alright. The country is very lucky to have William."

Jennie added: "I think she was bang on."

Popularity proven by polls

Recent polls support Diana's prediction. A YouGov survey revealed William is currently the most popular royal, with 75 per cent of Brits viewing him positively.

William's wife, Kate, 43, also ranks highly. She officially joined the royal family in April 2011, and remains a favourite among the public.

Jennie highlighted the importance of such polls: "I don't know whether the royals pay much attention to opinion polls, but they probably should. William himself has said that it is vital for the monarchy to stay relevant and in touch."

She continued: "Opinion polls – however wrong they can sometimes be – are some sort of gauge as to whether the royals are connecting with people."

William and Kate's growing family

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Prince William attend the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow

William and Kate recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. They married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

The couple have three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

William and Kate's children also often appear alongside their parents, contributing to the family's popularity and reliability.

Diana's insight about William, shared many years ago, clearly resonates today. Her prediction about her son's approachable and modern royal persona has been firmly confirmed.

William continues to build on his mother's legacy, maintaining a connection with the British public through his down-to-earth style and friendly interactions.