Late queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg reveals autism diagnosis at 30

On Sunday, the late queen's cousin, Flora Vesterberg, revealed a personal life update.

The granddaughter of Princess Alexandra of Kent, 30, told British Vogue that she was diagnosed with autism earlier this year. "I've struggled quietly with the challenges of my neurodiversity since childhood, but am now also able to perceive its strengths," the art historian and broadcaster said.

"Like many women, I only recently felt compelled to pursue a clinical assessment. It followed an urgent need for clarity ahead of beginning my PhD at The Courtauld Institute of Art."

© Getty Flora Vesterberg opened up about her diagnosis

Flora, who married private equity investor Timothy Vesterberg in 2021, also explained how her diagnosis has helped her to better understand herself.

© Getty Flora is Princess Alexandra's granddaughter

"I feel empowered by having a framework with which to understand my experiences and sensitivities. It brings a sense of relief as well as validation. I know that this will not only help me to be kinder to myself, but also help my community to support me effectively," she penned.

Detailing her diagnosis

Flora went on to explain Dr Dimitrios Paschos – a leading consultant psychiatrist – oversaw the assessment. She underwent "a complex series of psychiatric evaluations" and multiple questionnaires over the course of a week.

© Getty Flora said she underwent "a complex series of psychiatric evaluations"

The art historian, who works closely with heritage brands like Tiffany & Co. and Piaget, also spoke about the impact of her diagnosis on her approach to work.

"Dr Paschos described how 'many autistic women learn to mask or camouflage their differences, consciously mimicking social norms so effectively that others miss the signs.' I can relate to this, but do also enjoy research, and am able to speak eloquently at engagements," she wrote.

© Getty Flora says she feels empowered by her diagnosis

"I balance this with scheduling quiet moments as well as soothing time in nature, which helps me to cope with sensory issues and other challenges."

Flora's recent appearance

Alongside her presence at high-brow art events, Flora often makes an appearance at important events in the society circle calendar.

© Getty Lady Amelia Windsor and Flora Vesterberg caught up at Chelsea Flower Show

Most recently, she was spotted looking sophisticated in a Claudie Pierlot dress and Margaux boots as she posed alongside the Duke and Duchess of Kent's granddaughter Lady Amelia Windsor at the Boodles Raindance Garden at Chelsea Flower Show.