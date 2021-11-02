The Queen's cousin Flora Ogilvy's two weddings were filled with royal nods The royal held two wedding celebrations

From her two wedding dresses to her bridesmaid's outfits and even her reception, Flora Ogilvy's nuptials were carefully planned with her close family members in mind.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, or the Queen's first cousin twice removed, wed Timothy Vesterberg at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in 2020, but held a marriage blessing at St James's Church on 10 September 2021. For the initial ceremony, Flora was a beautiful bride in a gown by Emilia Wickstead, one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers. It boasted a square neckline and long sleeves, which she said was inspired by her great grandmother.

"Traditional and yet contemporary, the neckline is reflective of an iconic dress worn by my great-grandmother HRH Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent many years ago," Flora told Vogue.

She also paid a subtle tribute to Princess Alexandra by accessorising with her diamond and pearl earrings. "I felt very grateful to have these pieces of historical significance close to me during that pivotal moment for Timothy and me," she added.

Flora pictured at her wedding blessing in 2021

A year later, Flora wore the same earrings with the Ogilvy tiara, which was given to her grandmother by her late husband, Sir Angus Ogilvy, as a wedding present in 1963, as she said 'I do' in the State Apartments of St. James’s Palace – where Princess Alexandra also held her reception.

Princess Alexandra also held her wedding reception at St. James’s Palace

Supposedly, the floral motifs of the tiara were included in the design of her second wedding dress, a lace Phillipa Lepley gown featuring delicate embroidered flowers, sheer long sleeves and a romantic sweetheart neckline.

"The embroidery was influenced by the knowledge of botany that my landscape designer father, James, had taught me. He always finds beauty in subtle details, which has inspired me in my own life," Flora explained.

Flora and Timothy at their wedding in 2020

She said that the neckline of her maid of honour Lady Marina Windsor's lilac bridesmaid dress from Suzannah London was similar to Katherine, Duchess of Kent’s wedding dress in 1961.

