Princess Rajwa unites with mother-in-law Queen Rania at big family event
Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa host party© Getty

The Jordanian royals are marking Ramadan with a family celebration

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Jordanian royal family have welcomed the holy month of Ramadan by hosting a special family event. 

Queen Rania, 54, and her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, 30, made a stunning joint appearance at a special family gathering to mark the beginning of the sacred month. 

The Queen rocked khaki jeans with a cream blazer© Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania has marked the start of Ramadan

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Queen Rania shared a heartwarming video in a joint post with the Royal Hashemite Court, giving fans a rare glimpse inside the intimate celebration. 

"One of the most beautiful blessings is the unity of the family on love and intimacy… Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones," she captioned the post. "There's no greater blessing than being surrounded by family. Ramadan Kareem to you and your loved ones." 

The beautifully curated video opened with a breathtaking view of the Royal Palace before transitioning to touching moments from the gathering. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Princess Rajwa and Queen Rania mark Ramadan with delightful family celebration

King Abdullah was seen warmly embracing and blessing the younger members of the family, while Queen Rania greeted extended relatives. 

One of the most touching moments featured Crown Prince Hussein exchanging a heartfelt embrace with his mother, Queen Rania. 

Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa was also seen engaging with family members including her sister-in-law Princess Iman, who welcomed her first child - Princess Amina - in February. 

Princess Iman makeup-free with Princess Iman, Crown Prince Hussein and Amina© Instagram
Princess Rajwa was last seen when she was meeting her new niece

The latest arrival to the Jordanian royal family comes just six months after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa had their little girl, Princess Iman – who is named after the Prince's sister. 

During one touching moment in the video, Queen Rania was seen showing guests photos of her first granddaughter. 

Shortly after the birth of their first child, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Princess Iman's name has a special meaning. Not only does the moniker mean 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic, it pays tribute to a line of Imans in the royal family - Hussein's younger sister has the name, as well as King Abdullah's younger sister. 

Despite her status as the firstborn child of the heir, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, with only male heirs entitled to be included.

