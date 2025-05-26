The Princess of Wales' brilliant comeback after she's mistaken for Prince William's assistant

The Princess of Wales is known for her graceful display during public engagements, but every now and then, she shows off her wonderful sense of humour.

During a memorable engagement in 2020, Kate had a brilliant and witty response after being adorably mistaken for Prince William's assistant.

The royal couple were meeting residents at Cardiff's Shire Hall Care Home, including the outspoken Joan Drew-Smith, who had previously made headlines for her refreshingly honest critique of their royal bingo skills.

© Getty Prince William and Kate often charm the crowds

Upon being reintroduced to Joan, Prince William said: "Hello Joan, do you remember we did the bingo with you? You said we weren't very good!"

"Yes," Joan replied bluntly. "You did a bloody s****y job."

During their visit, both William and Kate wore face masks, making communication a little challenging.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate met residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff in 2020

"We have to wear masks because of the virus, but it's difficult to hear sometimes when you can't see someone's mouth," the Prince explained to Joan.

It was then that Joan, pointing at Kate, posed the amusing question: "Is that your assistant?"

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

Kate was quick to laugh and placed a hand on her husband's shoulder, replying with: "Well I am your assistant! I have been for a long time!"

Later, Prince William fondly remarked to staff, "I love Joan, she's brilliant. If only everyone was as honest as her."

WATCH: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

Just earlier this week, the royal couple displayed their sweet bond as they charmed onlookers during their recent visit to Scotland for the official naming ceremony of the HMS Glasgow.

While Princess Kate took centre stage as the ship's sponsor, there was one light-hearted exchange with a well-wisher that went viral on social media.

The royal couple were greeting members of the public who had gathered to witness the special occasion on Thursday.

© Getty Prince William and Kate listen to Joan Drew Smith as she tells the couple what she thought of their online bingo

As they passed by, a fan called out to Kate, "You're beautiful!" before quickly adding: "You too, William!" This prompted smiles and laughter from both Kate and William.

The Prince of Wales responded: "You don't have to say that. Don't worry."

Following his reply, Prince William affectionately placed a hand on his wife's arm as they continued on their way.