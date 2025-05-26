Prince Harry makes surprise foreign trip as King Charles lands in Canada – details

King Charles and Queen Camilla have landed in Canada to launch the first day of their royal tour. However, while the King's son, Prince Harry, would have been expected to be nearby in California, he is instead on the other side of the world.

Social media posts from Trip.com have revealed that the Duke of Sussex was instead in China where he spoke at a conference on travel and tourism. The post read: "We're honored to welcome Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, to Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference on behalf of Travalyst!

"For six years, our collaboration with Travalyst has empowered millions of travellers to access reliable sustainability information when booking—resonates deeply with the urgent call that Prince Harry delivered in his keynote: for the global travel industry to act collectively, prioritize communities, and center sustainability."

© PA Images via Getty Images Haryr spoke at the conference

It concluded: "His heartfelt address highlighted the shared industry’s responsibility we’ve pursued together for years: turning awareness into action. As we move forward, let’s unite behind the vision of a travel industry that cares for both people and the planet."

In a speech at the conference, Harry said: "Climate change isn't just an environmental challenge – it's a critical business emergency, costing the global economy $143 billion annually.

© Getty The royal chose to be in China

"Now is the moment for the industry to reaffirm its commitment to being a force for good. Challenges will undoubtedly rise, but if there’s one thing I've learned in my life, it's that meaningful change never comes easily.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

"The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the path becomes difficult. We must never give up."

Rift with father

While it was unlikely that Harry and Charles would have seen each other during the monarch's trip to Canada, the royal pair recently had the opportunity to reunite, but this ended up not taking place.

Harry was in the UK last month to attend a High Court hearing, however, despite both him and Charles being in London, the pair didn't see each other.

© Getty Images King Charles is currently in Canada

HELLO! understands that the King headed to London for scheduled cancer treatment, therefore it was "not possible" for the pair to reunite.

LISTEN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's clever tactic to recover from interview revealed – 'they needed it'

A royal author also speculated that due to Harry's court proceedings at the time, there might have been "legal jeopardy" if the pair did see each other.

© Getty Harry didn't reunite with his family during his latest trip to London

In the Mail's Palace Confidential, Robert Hardman said: "There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.

"It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, 'Oh my dad said this or my dad said that' and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily. That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful."