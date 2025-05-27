Meghan Markle drops major hint about 'interesting' future

Meghan Markle has offered a tantalising glimpse into her future aspirations, suggesting that the world of fashion could be her next venture.

Speaking to Fast Company, the Duchess of Sussex - who has just released the final episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder - acknowledged the interest many have in her personal style.

Asked if she might explore a clothing business, she replied: "The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date, because I do think that’s an interesting space for me."

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old launched her very own shopping edit page. She took to her Instagram stories to share the news with her 2.6m followers, explaining: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio" with a link that said: "Shop my closet."

The link takes fashion fans to her page on the creator platform ShopMy and features a selection of clothes, jewellery and accessories that she is loving right now.

Love for fashion

Meghan previously spoke about her fashion choices in an interview with the New York Times last year, explaining that knowing how much her wardrobe choices influenced people, changed the way she dressed: "It changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together."

She added: "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven't gotten the attention that they should be getting.

"That's one of the most powerful things that I'm able to do, and that's simply wearing, like, an earring."

Life after leaving royal family

Since transitioning from her role as a senior royal, Meghan has embarked on a multifaceted career as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and content creator.

Alongside her husband, Prince Harry, she co-founded The Archewell Foundation, dedicated to "showing up and doing good".

In 2022, the former Suits star launched the award-winning and chart-topping podcast Archetypes.

Her latest venture, the 2025 Netflix series With Love, Meghan, quickly gained global popularity, which was released alongside her newly launched consumer products brand, As ever.