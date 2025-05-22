Prince Archie pictured swaddled hours after birth in new photo

The Duchess of Sussex released a number of personal photographs as she marked her seventh wedding anniversary with Prince Harry on Monday – including an adorable snap of newborn Prince Archie.

The image showed the tot hours after his birth at London's Portland Hospital, swaddled in a printed blanket as proud new father Harry gazed at his son and placed his arms around him.

Other photographs shared in the Instagram collage also showed Meghan displaying her bare bump during her first pregnancy and a baby scan picture.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan included a picture of hours-old Archie

Archie was born at 5.26am on 6 May 2019, but there was no immediate photocall at the hospital, unlike previous royal births. Harry gave a TV interview hours after his son's arrival, where he said: "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. But it was amazing, absolutely incredible. I'm so incredibly proud of my wife.

© Getty Images Harry gave a surprise TV interview on the day of Archie's birth

"As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon. Thank you very much guys."

Harry and Meghan publicly introduced their son to the world during a short interview two days after his birth at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle, when his name Archie Harrison was announced.

First-time father

The Duke of Sussex recalled the joy he felt as Archie made his entrance into the world.

In his memoir Spare, released in 2023, Harry wrote: "A nurse swept the baby into a towel and placed him on Meg's chest and we both cried to see him, meet him. A healthy little boy, and he was here.

© Getty Archie made his public debut when he was two days old

"Our ayurvedic doctor had advised us that, in the first minute of life, a baby absorbs everything said to them. So whisper to the baby, tell the baby your wish for him, your love. Tell. We told.

"I don't remember phoning anyone, texting them. I remember watching the nurses run tests on my hour-old son, and then we were out of there. Into the lift, into the underground car park, into the people-carrier, and gone. Within two hours of our son being born we were back at Frogmore [Cottage]."

© Getty Meghan at her home in Montecito while pregnant with Lilibet

Meghan recently opened about turning to an Ayurvedic practitioner when pregnant with Archie and Lilibet and how it was about seeing "food as medicine".

On the episode with Hannah Mendoza, founder of Clevr Blends, the Duchess spoke of the benefits of "adaptogens" such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a "little psychedelic and super woo-woo".

Ayurveda, which means the "knowledge of life" in Sanskrit, is a holistic approach to balancing the body, typically using natural herbs and massage.