Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary plans outside of California revealed - exclusive

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married at Windsor Castle in May 2018, their fairytale ceremony captured the world's imagination. Nearly two billion people across the world watched as they tied the knot inside St George's Chapel in front of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as the then Prince of Wales, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Celebrity guests including George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John and Idris Elba were also in attendance, bringing with them a Hollywood sparkle never previously seen at a British royal wedding.

As the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode off in a vintage E-type Jaguar for a lavish wedding reception at Frogmore House, it seemed as though the world was their oyster.

Celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary last week – the couple are understood to have gone on a romantic spa break in Arizona – Meghan paid tribute to their love by posting on Instagram a pinboard full of images of herself, Harry and their children, Prince Archie, six, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Next to it, she wrote: "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

Trouble in paradise

But although there have been many romantic moments for the couple, it has not all been plain sailing. Two years after that fairytale day, the Duke and Duchess stepped back from their duties as working royals and left the UK, via Canada, for a new life in Meghan's native Los Angeles.

Welcomed with open arms by Tinseltown's movers and shakers, they signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, while Harry set about writing his tell-all autobiography Spare, a book that broke publishing records.

But while Meghan appears to be settling into her life as an entrepreneur, presenting a podcast and presiding over a small line of home produce tied to a Netflix show, her husband seems to be still trying to find his feet.

Robert Jobson, the best-selling author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, tells HELLO!: "Seven years ago, the couple seemed the picture of happiness when they said 'I do' in front of the world. Today, Harry and Meghan, despite all the detractors, are still going strong – certainly older, wiser and, on the face of it, more united than ever.

"Their wedding at Windsor was a global moment of celebration. But what's followed has been anything but a fairy tale. They've weathered royal rifts, media storms and much criticism. Yet, through it all, one thing has stayed constant: their loyalty and love for each other. They've faced pressures that few couples ever will, But it seems that they've come through it with a deeper bond and real clarity about who they are as a couple."

Harry, 40, has experienced a difficult few weeks. In May, he lost his challenge in the Court of Appeal over his security provision in the UK, the decision coming after he quit his cherished Sentebale charity, along with his fellow trustees, in March, following a fall-out with its chief executive, who spoke of bullying, sexism and racism from those heading the organisation.

Although Sentebale will continue to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, Harry said that he was "devastated" and "truly heartbroken" about leaving the charity he co-founded in 2006.

Still, the couple seem very happy in their regular appearances on social media, which often show them enjoying enviable outings.

Since making a return to Instagram in the new year, Meghan, 43, has kept her followers updated about the pair's lives, often posting photos of their children and of glamorous nights out.

Indeed, just last week, previously unseen images of Archie and Lilibet – including one in which the youngsters were seen cuddling each other – were included in Meghan's anniversary post.

The pinboard also featured photos of the couple's wedding, family holidays in exotic locations and outdoor activities with their children.

In addition to promoting her home-goods company, As Ever, on Instagram, the Duchess sprinkles in titbits relating to the couple's social life; most recently, they enjoyed two date nights in one week.

After attending one of the Los Angeles concerts on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, Meghan posted a series of photos and videos, including her dancing in a blue off-the-shoulder dress and Harry wearing a cowboy hat.

"About last night," she wrote. "Thank you @Beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

Two days later, she and her husband were in Santa Barbara to watch James Taylor perform, with images appearing of the couple posing with the singer-songwriter backstage.

Meghan captioned the image: "In my concert era. Thanks James!"

The pair are also said to have recently attended a dinner party with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the home of their neighbours in Montecito, Paramount chief executive Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy.

However, this flurry of social media posts has been interpreted by some as a deliberate move to counteract speculation that they are not enjoying their lives in the US, with an insider saying: "Nothing happens by accident."

The couple remain committed to their individual projects in California, and recently hired Sarah Fosmo, a former assistant to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, as Meghan's most senior advisor.

A second series of the former Suits actress's Netflix series With Love, Meghan, is due to land later this year, while she continues to release weekly new episodes of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. Plans are also afoot to expand the limited range of products on offer from As Ever.

Harry, meanwhile, still serves as chief impact officer at mental health organisation BetterUp and is on the board of the couple's Archewell Foundation, while their Archewell Productions organisation works on TV shows including last year's Polo and Heart of Invictus.

His explosive 2023 autobiography Spare was the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK, but a joint deal signed with Spotify in 2000 came to an end three years later, after the couple had produced only 12 podcast episodes.

Harry and Meghan initially fronted projects together, such as their explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and a joint Netflix show in which they explored their decision to quit as working members of the royal family.

But our source says: "When Meghan was called a bully [in 2018], Harry basically lit his entire life on fire," commenting that their professional lives have separated so much recently that when the Duke was implicated in the Sentebale bullying accusations, his wife's As Ever promotion continued as usual.

"I'm incredibly proud," Harry said at the time, clearly eager for his own troubles not to affect her career.

Putting on a brave face

In a recent outspoken BBC interview, following the conclusion of his court case, Harry took pains to show a united front.

"I can't see a world in which I will be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things they are going to miss is everything," he said. "I love my country and always have done… despite what some people in that country have done. I miss parts of the UK. I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland."

Heartbreakingly, he also said that he longed for a detente between himself and his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales. Could now be the time for his estranged relatives to accept his olive branch?

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said. "There's no point continuing to fight any more; life is precious."

Robert says: "Now settled in Montecito with Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan have balanced parenthood with passion projects through Archewell. There's creative work ahead, philanthropic plans too – some sense of direction.

"They seem very much a team. In public, they seem to support each other, they laugh together and they're building something that's theirs.

"Seven years in, it's clear: it's a real marriage, still growing, still evolving, and fundamentally still rooted in love."

