Prince William and Kate release statement during family holiday after tragic event

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paused their half-term break to share a poignant message of support following a tragic incident in Liverpool.

Sharing a statement on their social media accounts, Prince William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate wrote: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday.

"What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are currently in Canada for day two of their royal tour, also expressed their sadness.

They wrote: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday. It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement from their trip in Canada

On Monday, a car hit a number of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during the Premier League victory parade. A 53-year-old man has since been arrested.

A car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street just after 6pm, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

The force confirmed: "We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

Princess Anne visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Tuesday where she met nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured on Water Street on Monday.

Medical staff who treated those injured when a car drove into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade have told the Princess Royal they were "very, very fortunate" there were not more major injuries.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital, Marc Lucky told Anne the injuries were not "major traumas".

© Getty Images The King's sister chatting with representatives from the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

He said: "We were very, very fortunate yesterday, I must say." And consultant Jay Rathore said: "Most of the injuries were limb injuries. No life-threatening, we were able to manage them."

A spokesperson said: "The Princess would like to share her heartfelt condolences and support for the families and communities affected. Her Royal Highness also wishes to acknowledge the courage of the emergency services, some of whom she met today, and all those providing care and comfort during this difficult time."