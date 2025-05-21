Princess Anne's London home she complained about set for 'landmark restoration'

Princess Anne has lived at Gatcombe Park since 1977, but did you know that she resided in a Pimlico flat for a short while?

The residence was located inside Drake House at Dolphin Square and now this complex is undergoing a huge renovation with a painstaking restoration project.

Over the duration of the renovations, 6,000 windows will be meticulously refurbished. Works have now got underway and phase one is complete, with phases two and three planned to be completed by 2028.

Erdal Kacar, Managing Director at Dolphin Square, described it as a "vibrant community where people come together" and declared the project was about "preserving this sense of community while creating a space where both residents and locals feel proud to belong.”

© PAULKPORTER Some of the residences have already been transformed

It turns out Anne wasn't the biggest fan of the experience when she was there in 1993.

The Princess complained about "nosey neighbours" and "noisy traffic" when she was using it as her London base with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Anne only lasted a few months in her £1,300/month flat before swapping it for a Buckingham Palace residence. Now, the website states that two-bedroom flats, similar to the one that Anne leased, go for £3,942/month.

Dolphin Square's blocks are named after naval heroes such as Drake (where Anne lived) and Raleigh. It's a sweet link to Anne's husband as he was a Royal Navy officer for many years.

See photos inside where Princess Anne used to live:

© Photo: Rex The bedroom Anne's bedroom featured high ceilings with cream carpets and walls. The couple had a wooden bed frame, dressed with white linen, and two black bedside tables, with a single pink fringed lamp at one side.



© Photo: Rex The lounge The living room was decorated with the same cream carpets and walls as seen throughout the property. Large sash windows with black frames provided plenty of natural light, and furniture included a velvet green sofa with pink cushions, a wooden coffee table with a glass top, and a wooden rocking chair with patterned cushions.



© Photo: Rex The kitchen Anne had a small but functional kitchen at her former residence

© Photo: Rex The view Anne didn't like the noise that came from living on a busy road.

Where does Anne live now?

© Getty Anne's 700-acre Gatcombe Park estate

The Princess Royal's Gloucestershire estate sits on 700 acres of land and is picture perfect from the outside.

The property was wedding from Queen Elizabeth II, following Anne's wedding to Mark Phillips.

Anne's royal home is so grand

Gatcombe is also home to Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, who lives at Aston Farm. There, Zara lives with her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

The MailOnline reported that the countryside abode underwent a "high tech revamp" before the Tindalls moved in, leaving behind their house in Cheltenham in 2013. The property reportedly includes "a gun room, gym, cinema, and games room".

© ITV Mike Tindall showed off their home office during an appearance on GMB back in 2020

Despite having an idyllic set-up close to family, could Zara and Co be looking to move Down Under? When speaking to Australian Women's Weekly in 2019, Zara revealed that relocating to Australia permanently could be on the cards.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.