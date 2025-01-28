Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo stuns during Paris Fashion Week outing
beatrice borromeo in black suit at paris fashion show© Getty Images

Beatrice is married to Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Pierre Casiraghi's wife, Beatrice Borromeo, exuded glamour on Monday evening as she stepped out to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture SS25 show during Paris fashion week.

For the sartorial showcase, the Monaco royal looked so elegant dressed in a pair of leg-lengthening cigarette trousers in black and a matching cropped jacket complete with statement puff shoulders and pearl detailing around the collar.

monaco royal wearing stylish suit at dior fashion show in paris© Getty Images
The Monegasque royal looked so chic in her statement suit

The Italian model, 39, wore her luminous blonde hair down loose and highlighted her features with a palette of radiance-boosting makeup and a peachy-pink matte lip.

She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and a quilted leather handbag.

woman posing in black outfit at fashion show © Getty Images
The mother-of-two posed up a storm as she attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture SS25 show

Beatrice is a regular on the 'frow' and has made numerous red-carpet appearances alongside her husband Pierre.

The journalist has previously floated down the catwalk herself, walking for renowned brands such as Chanel, Valentino and Tussardi.

And back in 2021, Tatler named Beatrice as the most stylish European royal, pipping the likes of Princess Kate, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima to the post.

couple on red carpet at cannes film festival © Getty Images
Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi walking the red carpet during Cannes Film Festival in May 2024

At the time, the publication said: "[Beatrice] cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it's a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping – with her equally chic sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi making for the perfect fashion partner-in-crime".

Beatrice and Pierre's family life

Beatrice and Pierre met while studying at university in Milan in 2008. They embarked on a whirlwind romance, with Pierre popping the question with a sparkling diamond ring. Their wedding day took place on 25 July in Monaco in 2015, which was followed by a celebration at the Grimaldi Palace and the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Casiraghi attend the Monaco National day celebrations in Monaco Palace courtyard on November 19, 2017© Getty Images
The Monaco couple tied the knot in 2015

The pair are doting parents to sons Stefano and Francesco who they tend to keep out of the spotlight. Beatrice did, however, share a rare insight into her family life during a previous interview with Italian women's magazine iO Donna.

"If I don't have any commitment as a Red Cross volunteer, I spend the morning with my children," she said.

The royal couple share two children together© Getty Images
The royal couple share two children together

"We play a little on the bed, then breakfast: fruit, biscuits, cereals, bread, butter and honey; a cappuccino for me, milk with foam for them."

Beatrice went on to reveal that she enjoys going for strolls with her adorable brood, adding: "A walk: to the park or to the beach, when we are in Monaco; in the woods, when we are in the countryside."

Back in November last year, it was a family affair for the Monegasque royals as they celebrated Monaco National Day. Beatrice and Pierre flocked to the Monaco palace where they joined family members including Pierre's siblings Andrea, Charlotte and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

