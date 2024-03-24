Beatrice Borromeo is a golden goddess in shimmering Dior gown

Revered as one of Europe's best dressed royals, Beatrice Borromeo certainly lived up to that moniker on Saturday night. Pictured at the Salle des Étoiles in Monaco, the 38-year-old accompanied her husband, Pierre Casiraghi to the annual Rose Ball in aid of The Princess Grace Foundation.

© Getty Beatrice Borromeo stepped out in a gold sequin gown on Saturday night

Embracing the fundraisers' disco theme, the couture-obsessed royal stepped out in a custom Dior gown. A showstopper in every sense of the word, Beatrice's sequin-soaked dress shimmered gold as it hit the light. Elevating her evening wear, the mum-of-two added statement earrings, a knitted choker necklace, and a metallic clutch bag.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The royal rocked a bold red lip

With a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, Beatrice styled her tresses in tousled curls and opted for a bold rep lip – both trademarks of the late Princess Grace.

© Getty Beatrice and her husband, Pierre Casiraghi, packed on the PDA

Pictured holding hands with her husband throughout the night, Beatrice and Pierre looked besotted with one another as they chatted and laughed.

While they weren't pictured together, the couple would no doubt have mingled with other members of the Monegasque Royal Family too, as Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover were also in attendance.

© Getty Images The dress code for this year's Rose Ball was 'disco'

The Rose Ball, which was first established by Princess Grace in 1954, allows international high society individuals to gather in an ambience of "radiance and festivity". Its primary purpose, however, is to raise funds for the Princess Grace Foundation which aims to "help people and children in need by developing humanitarian and philanthropic projects."

This year, creative control was given to French designer, Christian Louboutin, who adorned the venue with shimmering disco balls and neon lights at every turn.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Beatrice was spotted at Paris Fashion Week in January

It's been a busy few months for the ever-stylish Beatrice, who recently returned home from Paris Fashion Week. An ambassador who's fronted campaigns for Dior, the royal showed her support for the brand by gracing the front row at the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in January.

Sporting a floral appliqué jacket, the Italian journalist layered the ornate piece over a beige dress hemmed with lace embroidery.

Earlier that month, Beatrice had also attended The Circus Parade on January 13. Pictured alongside Pierre, and their two sons – Stefano and Francesco – the family marvelled at the floats, performers, live band, and elephants at the Place du Palais.

© Getty Beatrice with her son Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi at The Circus Parade

Part of the 46th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, the parade served as the opening act. Marking 50 years of the annual event, the 2024 festival was particularly poignant as it was dedicated to the memory of Pierre's grandfather, the late Prince Rainier III. Opting for a more casual look, Beatrice was spotted rocking a black oversized jacket layered over a dark green jumper.