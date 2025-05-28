Princess Kate and Prince William's private chauffeur's very strict dress code

As senior members of the royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales have access to a plethora of private vehicles and chauffeured cars.

While the pair have been known to use public transport from time to time (including the tube!), Prince William and Princess Kate are frequently spotted perched in the back seats, making full use of the VIP treatment on offer.

But did you know that the chauffeurs must adhere to a strict dress code? All of William and Kate's chauffeurs must be smartly dressed in navy-blue double-breasted suits, a white shirt, a black tie and a black hat complete with a patent leather peak.

© Getty Images Royal chauffeurs must wear smart double-breasted blazers, ties and hats

Veterans of the armed forces might also have medal ribbons attached on the left side.

Royal travel protocol

The Firm must adhere to an array of additional rules when they travel. Protocol suggests that two heirs must not travel together for security reasons, given that preserving the lines of succession is of the utmost importance.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate departing a plane with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, said: "The unofficial rule around royal heirs travelling together dates back to when flying was not deemed as safe as it is today. There were fears years ago over losing those closest to the throne should something tragic happen."

© Getty Images There's an unofficial rule about royal heirs travelling together

She continued: "But as we've seen in recent years, the Prince and Princess of Wales do travel together with their children for tours, engagements and privately. It would not be cost-effective, practical or economically friendly for immediate family members to travel on different aircraft."

William and Kate pause half-term break

The royal couple interrupted their half-term break on Tuesday to share a message of support following the tragic incident in Liverpool.

In response to the Premier League victory parade car crash, which left almost 50 people injured, William and Kate shared a message on social media which read: "What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

Also expressing their sadness were the King and Queen, who shared a joint statement during their royal tour of Canada.

"My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday," they penned in an emotional message. "It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."