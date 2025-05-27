'Daunted' Prince William's big life decision that nearly stopped him marrying Princess Kate

For many of us, going to university is a major step in our lives and the first step of independence, but for others, it can be a difficult time of life with feelings of homesickness.

And for the Prince of Wales, it was a difficult experience when he headed to St Andrews University in 2001 at the age of 19. In his new book, Battle of the Brothers, Robert Lacey wrote of William's "nerves" as the then teenage royal arrived for his first term at the prestigious Scottish university.

Colleen Harris, the former press secretary to King Charles, explained: "I think he was really nervous when he arrived. All the press were there - cameras from all over the world - and it suddenly hit him. He was very unsteady for a while after that."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get William didn't enjoy his early days at university

Another incident also unnerved the young Prince, when an overly amorous female admirer pinched him on the bottom while he enjoyed a drink.

Robert also wrote about how things didn't improve for William during his first term at St Andrews. "As the term progressed, the winter weather soon grew cold, grey and austere, and he found it difficult to make new friends," he explained. "He missed his brother too."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get William reportedly missed his younger brother, Harry

William's dislike for his university life got to the extent that the royal would often leave the university town to visit London and Highgrove. During Christmas, he told his father that he intended to swap to the University of Edinburgh.

However, Charles' private secretary, Stephen Lamport, and a royal spin doctor feared that the move would see William labelled as a "quitter" and could be seen as a "snub by the Scottish people".

© Getty Images William returned to complete his studies following a heart-to-heart with his father

Charles and William reportedly had a heart-to-heart, and while the royal changed his major, swapping from art history to geography, he returned to the University, staying there until his graduation in 2005.

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

On their heart-to-heart, William later said: "I don't think I was homesick. I was more daunted. My father was very understanding about it and realised I had the same problem as he had probably had. We chatted a lot and in the end we both realised – I definitely realised – that I had to come back."

Meeting Kate

Had William stepped away from St Andrews, then there's every possibility that he would never have properly met his wife, Kate Middleton.

The pair crossed paths during their studies at the university, with William reportedly seeing his future wife for the first time at a fashion show. However, the new book reveals the pair crossed paths a lot sooner, with Kate saving William from a pushy student, with William joking she was his "girlfriend".

© Getty Images The couple first crossed paths at St Andrews University

The pair's former housemate, Laura Warshauer, previously told the Mail on Sunday about the pair's instant chemistry and how they'd already fallen for each other before Kate took to the runway for the charity gala.

LISTEN: Real reason behind delay in Prince and Princess of Wales' royal warrants revealed

"We went to a party at a castle. It was a Harry Potter theme and they did an auction for charity where people were bidding to win a date. Will bid £200 to win a date with Kate," she revealed.

© Getty Images Kate walked a charity ball before meeting her husband

Ms Warshauer couldn't recall exactly what they did for their first date, but did note that Kate was unfazed and effortlessly casual about the situation.