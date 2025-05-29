Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Kate enjoy family break
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Kate enjoy family break
Prince William and Princess Kate looking at each other and smiling while enjoying a day out
Live:Updated53m ago

Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Kate enjoy family break

Catch all the must-see royal highlights, as they happen

HELLO!
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
News and Features Writer
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Los Angeles correspondent
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Share this:
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon

Happy Thursday royal fans!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a break from their royal duties amid their children's half-term school break.

No doubt their new litter of puppies are keeping them on their toes, as their beloved black cocker spaniel Orla has reportedly welcomed four pups.

Orla was pictured sharing the spotlight with Princess Charlotte on her seventh birthday in 2022, and Prince William and Kate also shared a snap of their pooch to mark National Pet Day last month.

In the coming weeks, the royals will be out in force for a number of major events, including Trooping the Colour, Garter Day, Royal Ascot and the incoming French State Visit.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Share this:
Other Topics

More Royalty

See more