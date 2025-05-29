Royal family LIVE: Prince William and Kate enjoy family break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are taking a break from their royal duties amid their children's half-term school break.

No doubt their new litter of puppies are keeping them on their toes, as their beloved black cocker spaniel Orla has reportedly welcomed four pups.

Orla was pictured sharing the spotlight with Princess Charlotte on her seventh birthday in 2022, and Prince William and Kate also shared a snap of their pooch to mark National Pet Day last month.

In the coming weeks, the royals will be out in force for a number of major events, including Trooping the Colour, Garter Day, Royal Ascot and the incoming French State Visit.