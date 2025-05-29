Skip to main contentSkip to footer
New Kate Middleton photo released amid break from royal duties
Kate wearing yellow hat and dress at garden party© Getty Images

New Princess Kate photo released amid break from royal duties

The Princess of Wales is enjoying the school half-term with her children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
52 minutes ago
A new photograph of the Princess of Wales has been released as Kate and Prince William enjoy a break from their royal duties.

The portrait, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, was taken during the royal couple's trip to the Scottish Isles earlier this month and shows Kate during a stroll through the Ardura Community Forest.

The Princess is dressed in a tweed Ralph Lauren jacket, an olive green knit, a white Boden broderie shirt and skinny jeans.

Kate was pictured looking thoughtfully at the camera, with a beam of sunlight breaking through the trees.

"Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll… Thanks @princeandprincessofwales," Josh captioned the image.

The photographer was also tasked with taking the official portraits of Prince Louis to mark his seventh birthday in April.

The youngster was captured as he played in a bluebell wood near the Waleses' Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, earlier this year.

The Princess has always been an advocate for the great outdoors, but in the past year she has opened up about nature being her family's "sanctuary" as she underwent cancer treatment.

Take a look at some of the best snaps of Kate in nature…

William and Kate posing with arms around each other on Isle of Mull© Kensington Palace

Mountain views


Kensington Palace shared this beautiful snap of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their arms around one another as they took in the breathtaking scenery of the mountains and the lake on the Isle of Mull. The photo was released in celebration of their 14th wedding anniversary.

Princess of Wales with scouts© Kensington Palace

Lake District

In March, Kate enjoyed a stroll in the Lake District with the Scouts, where she described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

Kate Middleton pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day © Instagram

Winter walk

Prince Louis captured this incredible shot of his mother standing with her arms outstretched during a wintery forest scene. The image was shared to mark World Cancer Day, with Kate captioning the image: "Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease."

Kate Middleton walks through wild flowers© Will Warr

Flower field

Kate was pictured as she walked through a wildflower meadow in a still from her very personal video message to announce the end of her chemotherapy treatment last September.  

Princess Kate in woodland tent© Getty

Den building

The Princess was in her element as she helped to build a den with a Scout group in Essex in 2019.

Kate climbing up the ladder to the treehouse in her Back to Nature garden in 2019© Getty

Chelsea Flower Show

In 2019, then the Duchess of Cambridge co-designed the Back to Nature garden at Chelsea Flower Show, which included a rope swing and a treehouse.

William and Kate in Anglesey, Wales© Getty

By the sea

William and Kate enjoy a stroll along the sand dunes on Newborough Beach in Anglesey in 2019, where they once lived as newlyweds.

Prince George in butterfly house on first birthday© Getty Images

Family outing

In images released to mark Prince George's first birthday in 2014, the family are seen visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

