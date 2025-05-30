Royal Family LIVE: Princess Eugenie's private family celebrations

WEEKLY ROUND UP:
- Our Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on their tour of Canada. The King was dubbed a "force for good" as he was reunited with some of the coronation girls after a tree-planting ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa
- A senior royal aide also revealed that the King is "managing" his cancer and living life as "normal as possible"
- Vandals attacked Princess Diana's childhood home, leaving the family "stunned". Earl Charles Spencer, the late royal's brother, posted images of the Althorp House blaze on his social media accounts
- Meghan Markle's podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, came to a close with an interview with SPANX founder Sara Blakely. She made some candid confessions about parenting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, including choosing their names
Happy birthday, Ernest Brooksbank!
Princess Eugenie's family is set for an exciting weekend ahead. The royal's youngest son Ernest is celebrating his second birthday this Friday and royal watchers will be eagerly anticipating a social media post tribute. Might we see rare photographs of Ernest and his brother August?
In the meantime, check out this cute gallery of all the times Ernest was his mum's double. While Eugenie is less private than her big sister Beatrice, family photos are still a rare treat.
Elsewhere, it's all quiet on the royal front as the Waleses' half-term break continues and King Charles and Queen Camilla resume normal duties after their Canada visit. Watch this space...