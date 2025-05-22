Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could face major change in 2025

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have taken on greater royal responsibilities in the wake of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Despite being non-working members of the Firm, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's two daughters remain core members of the royal family and have increasingly stepped out to support seniors such as King Charles and Prince William.

Most recently, Princess Eugenie joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. For the summery outing, Eugenie nailed old Hollywood glamour in an ultra-flattering polka dot Rixo dress.

While Beatrice was unable to attend the party on Tuesday due to an engagement in New York, she joined senior royals last May alongside Peter Phillips and his sister, Zara Tindall.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Eugenie looked elegant in polka dots on Tuesday

Beyond this, Beatrice gave her first live TV interview on 7 May last year, hinting that the palace are happy for Eugenie and Beatrice to have more of a prominent role in public life.

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Princesses could be set to take on even greater responsibility in due course, especially considering the slimmed-down monarchy and in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal departure.

© Instagram Sarah shares a close bond with her two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie

Royal sources told Richard that their status as non-working royals could potentially change.

Despite this speculation, there doesn't appear to be any official plan as of yet for Eugenie and Beatrice to fully enter the fold. But over the coming months, we anticipate that the pair will continue to attend key events and support the monarch as required.

© Getty Images Both Beatrice and Eugenie have taken on more of a prominent role in public life recently

Beatrice and Eugenie's charity work

The sibling duo have close links with several charities, including Teenage Cancer Trust, for which they're both honorary patrons. Beyond this, they have also worked with other organisations including Street Child, Elephant Family and the Blue Marine Foundation.

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice and Eugenie are honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Beatrice and Eugenie's private lives

Princess Beatrice is vice president of strategic partnerships at US tech company, Afiniti. She wed property developer Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi back in 2020, with the pair later welcoming their first daughter, Sienna, in September 2021, and their latest arrival, a daughter called Athena, in January 2025.

© Instagram Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

The pair are raising their brood in a rambling home in the Cotswolds which reportedly boasts six bedrooms, multiple reception rooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

© Instagram The royal is a devoted mum to her sons Ernest and August

Eugenie, meanwhile, works as an art director at London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth. She is married to Jack Brooksbank with whom she shares two sons: August and Ernest.