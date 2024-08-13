Prince Charming! 5 times Prince William was a total heartthrob at the beach

The Prince of Wales is a regular at the beach and appears to relish strolling along the sand with the wind whipping through his hair. He's a keen swimmer and surfer, and has also been known to dabble in sailing, land yachting and water polo.



While the royal father-of-three is now based in Windsor, William has previously lived along the British coastline. His love for the sea was cemented in his university days while studying at The University of St Andrews. In between studying, the royal, clad in a wetsuit, would frequent the beach armed with a surfboard.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate relish spending time at the beach

In 2011, meanwhile, William and his wife Princess Kate relocated to Anglesey in Wales while the royal father was working as a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. They rented a four-bedroom farmhouse which boasted private beach access and beautiful views stretching across Newborough Forest. The home struck a chord with William, leading the Prince to describe their former home as "an immensely special place."

Prince William became the Duke of Cornwall this year – a move which saw him take over ownership of the privately owned island, Tresco. William and his family have previously enjoyed spending time on the beautiful island, opting to rent out an old granite rectory complete with majestic sea views.

As the royal continues to make the most of his summer break, join us as we take a look at all the times Prince William resembled a total heartthrob at the beach…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Beachy keen In his university days, the Prince of Wales radiated Outer Banks energy. Here, he is photographed in Scotland enjoying a blissful break beside the sea. Extra points for his brooding gaze and rolled-up sleeves...



2/ 5 © Getty Images Cornish catch Earlier this year, the father-of-three embraced his competitive side as he took part in a volleyball match during a visit to Fistral beach in Newquay, Cornwall. The keen sports enthusiast donned his trainers and appeared in his element as he got stuck in.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Bond energy In 2010, William was all smiles as he confidently navigated an ex-America's Cup yacht in Auckland Harbour on the first day of his visit to New Zealand. He looked every inch the sporty hero dressed in khaki trousers, a smart blue shirt, a sporty baseball cap and a chunky silver watch. It's giving Bond energy – and we're totally here for it!



4/ 5 © Getty Images A total breeze Prince William had royal fans swooning in 2021 as he tried his hand at land yachting during a trip to St Andrews. Despite the whipping winds, the royal appeared to excel in the sport, deftly controlling the sail as he raced along the sandy shore.

