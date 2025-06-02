Royal family LIVE: Prince William to return to royal duties this week

Welcome back for another week of royal watching.

The Prince of Wales is set to return to his royal duties after enjoying the May half-term break with Princess Kate and their three children. William will visit the Army Air Corps in Suffolk on Wednesday for the first time in his capacity as the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief.

The King officially handed over the role to his son and heir at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop in May 2024. The Prince of Wales will also travel to Monaco on Sunday to join Prince Albert of Monaco at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF).

On today's agenda, the Duchess of Edinburgh will attend an afternoon tea honouring Women of Distinction in the UK at the Castle Hotel in Windsor.

