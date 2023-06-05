Are Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Prince Harry in London?

Has the Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with Prince Harry for his court appearance?

Prince Harry has arrived in London for his latest High Court appearance, likely to be on Monday or Tuesday, but has he brought his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with him to the UK?

When Harry was in town for another court case earlier in the year, he decided to jet in solo, as he did for his father King Charles' coronation in May. Therefore, it does seem likely that the Duke would be here alone for his legal proceedings.

The Sussexes' representatives have not commented on this matter.

If Meghan and the kids aren't in London, it seems likely they will be at their secluded Montecito home. It was their daughter Lilibet's second birthday on Sunday, so no doubt their household was full of celebrations for the little one.

For Lilibet's first birthday the family were actually in the UK as it coincided with the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. They held a private party at Frogmore Cottage, and afterwards they released a special portrait of Lilibet sitting on the grass in the grounds.

Where will Prince Harry be staying during his UK visit?

The Sussexes were asked to give up the lease on their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor earlier this year, but it is unknown exactly when it will terminate therefore the Prince could be residing there during his stay.

Other options include his cousin Princess Eugenie's royal home of Ivy Cottage, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August or a top-secret hotel or apartment to keep his whereabouts hidden.

Why is Prince Harry appearing in court?

The Duke is in town to testify in court on Tuesday, as his case against Mirror Group Newspapers continues. The Prince and other high-profile figures are alleging unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking. Harry is one of four representative claimants whose cases have been selected for trial.

What is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home like?

The family reside in a £11 million ($14 million) estate in Montecito and it's pretty impressive with nine bedrooms, a separate guesthouse, an outdoor pool and even a private playground.

"We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

It was also two trees on site that won them over. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," Meghan revealed. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa'."

Fans have seen glimpses of their amazing property via their Netflix docuseries, including their rustic kitchen and beautiful blooming garden.

