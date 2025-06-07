What really happened on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to Disneyland – including eye-watering cost – exclusive

Princess Lilibet certainly had a birthday to remember as her parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took her and Prince Archie to the 'happiest place on Earth'.

Meghan gave fans an insight into their trip to Disneyland with a sweet Instagram reel that showed the family of four enjoying attractions, food and meeting cast mates. However, a source informs HELLO! that most of the trip would have happened out of the public eye.

"Celebrity guests are typically driven around by a personal tour guide backstage so they don't have to go through the crowds in the park and [they get to] use cast member entrances backstage to enter the rides," the insider said.

© Instagram The family were able to avoid most of the crowds

"The picture that was taken of them on the balcony was Walt [Disney's] apartment above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and they were would have been able to tour the apartment as well. And they probably had lunch either in Walt's apartment or in Club 33, which is a very exclusive Disney club."

The source also revealed that the family would have been able to ask their tour guide to bring "snacks to them" and "escort them anywhere they want to go".

© Instagram The balcony picture was taken outside of Walt Disney's apartment

All of this luxury doesn't come cheap though, with HELLO! understanding that a reservation fee for the service typically costs between $4k and $7k.

Disney trip

In a video which showed off the trip, Lilibet could be seen pulling her dad through the park gates. Later footage showed the family on the log flumes for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, as well as Lili riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Meghan, 43, appeared in the video wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Harry, 40, was also shown on several rides, at one point wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

© Instagram The family all got in on the fun

The family rode Space Mountain, took part in Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters, and rode the Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers. They were also seen watching a Star Wars stage show with Archie.



One image showed Harry hugging Archie while Meghan held Lilibet's hand. The children's faces were covered by heart emojis or turned away from the camera throughout the footage.

© Instagram Lilibet had an incredible birthday cake

Another moment showcased Lilibet's jaw-dropping two-tier birthday cake, decorated with an Ariel theme from The Little Mermaid. In another clip, Lili and her brother Archie, six, were seen meeting Elsa from Frozen.