Princess Kate's sharp 5-word comeback after joke about Prince William

Princess Kate once had the perfect response after being told she was lucky to have Prince William.

The royal, 43, has been married to the Prince of Wales since 2011.

According to royal author Claudia Joseph, the now Princess of Wales once responded confidently when someone joked about her husband.

Claudia claimed that when a friend told Kate she was lucky to have William, she immediately replied: "He's lucky to have me."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate

The quote was first shared in Kate Middleton: Princess in Waiting.

It was meant to reflect Kate's quiet confidence and strong sense of self, even in the early days of her relationship.

A relationship built on respect

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate have so much respect for one another

Kate and William met at the University of St Andrews in the early 2000s.

They began dating after forming a close friendship during their time in halls.

Their relationship attracted attention early on, but both chose to keep things private while studying.

They announced their engagement in 2010 and married in April 2011.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey and was watched by millions around the world.

William often praises his wife

© Getty Images Prince William often praises his wife

Over the years, William, 42, has spoken openly about how proud he is of Kate.

Most recently, he marked her birthday in January with a rare personal message.

The post read: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable.

"George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

The message was shared shortly after Kate revealed she was in remission following her cancer diagnosis.

It showed the couple's continued support for one another during a difficult year.

A sweet Valentine's Day moment

© Getty Images Prince William and Kate visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland

On Valentine's Day, William and Kate posted a new photo to mark the occasion.

The picture showed them sitting on a picnic blanket in the woods.

William was kissing Kate on the cheek while she smiled and held his hands.

The image was praised by royal fans and widely shared across social media.

It offered a rare glimpse into the couple's relationship away from the cameras.

Family life in Windsor

© The RFU Collection via Getty Ima Prince William and Princess Kate at the Six Nations

Kate and William have lived in Windsor since 2022.

They moved to Adelaide Cottage to be closer to their children's schools and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple are parents to three children.

Prince George was born in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

They regularly balance royal duties with school runs and home life.

Why the quote matters

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport

Kate's comment: "He's lucky to have me" has resurfaced in recent months.

Fans have shared it online as an example of her confidence and grounded nature.

It also reflects how she sees her marriage as a partnership.

The quote may be brief, but it continues to resonate.

It shows that even before stepping fully into royal life, Kate knew her worth.

And more than a decade on, the couple remain as strong as ever.