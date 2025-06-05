The Princess of Wales' brutally honest 5-word verdict on Prince William before meeting

Long before their paths officially crossed at St Andrews University, it seems the Princess of Wales already had a rather strong opinion about her future husband, Prince William.

Back in 2017, reports emerged from Kate's school days at Marlborough College that shed light on her early perceptions of Prince William.

According to her close school friend, Jessica Hay, who was the girlfriend of Prince William's mentor at Eton, Nicholas Knatchbull, Kate had a particular admiration for the royal even then.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate met Prince William during their university days

The Telegraph reports that Jessica revealed that while she and her friends would "sit around talking about all the boys at school we fancied," the future Queen Consort's focus was elsewhere.

"But Catherine would always say, 'I don't like any of them… there's no one quite like William. I bet he's really kind. You can just tell by looking at him,'" the publication stated.

Prince William and Kate's relationship

Shortly after, Prince William and Kate became university sweethearts and enjoyed a long-term relationship before the Prince proposed on a holiday in Kenya in 2010.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Kate following their marriage at Westminster Abbey in 2011

Their royal wedding in 2011 was watched by 162 million viewers globally, with Queen Elizabeth II giving them the title of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their marriage. Since then, William and Kate have welcomed three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Student days

The couple reflected on when they first met as students in an interview with ITV News shortly after announcing their engagement.

"We obviously met at university, at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on," Prince William shared.

"We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time."

Kate said: "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you. Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially; he wasn't there for Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other, but we did become very close friends from quite early on."

Prince William the family man

Prince William opened up about how starting a family with Kate had changed his personality during an interview for the documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust.

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte seen together this year

"I'm a lot more emotional than I used to be," William said. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father."