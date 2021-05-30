Kate Middleton's high street jeans are a hit with fans - but they're selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a rare off-duty look on Friday as she received her first COVID-19 vaccination – one week after her husband, Prince William, had his.

READ: 12 of the best moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's tour of Scotland

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess shared a photo of herself being injected by a medical professional at London's Science Museum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to a four-year-old by wearing a pink outfit

She wrote: "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing."

The royal stunned in a pair of acid blue straight leg jeans from & Other Stories and an elegant bardot-style top in cream. Keeping her accessories minimal, Kate completed the casual look with a pair of bobble hoop earrings from bespoke jewellery brand Liv Thurlwell, identified by royal fan account @royalfashionpolice.

The Duchess looked incredible in her off-duty look

It's unlike Kate to opt for a straight leg jean, as she usually stuns in her go-to skinny jeans for off-duty outings. We're loving her laidback style!

RELATED: This John Lewis dress is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes

MORE: Kate Middleton's parents' £4.7million home is just like a royal residence

If anyone can make straight leg jeans look regal, it’s the Duchess of Cambridge. That's why it's unsurprising that her 'Favourite Cut Cropped' jeans are selling fast.

Blue 'Favourite' jeans, £65 / $89, & Other Stories

Retailing for £65, this high street denim is everything we look for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic cotton, Kate's jeans offer a flattering high waist and regular cropped leg - perfect to pair with a simple tee or layered knit.

The Duchess is a fan of outfit repeating, often championing sustainability in many of her fashion choices. She opted to re-wear her white off-the-shoulder rib top from H&M's last season, but we've sourced the ultimate dupe for summer 2021.

White Rib Knit Vest, £12.99 / $17.99, H&M

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have now received their first dose of the vaccine. Prince William was seen being given his first coronavirus injection last week, also at the London Science Museum.

In the image, William can be seen with his sleeve rolled up and wearing a mask as he received his first injection.

The royal couple have both received their first dose of the vaccine

He wrote in the caption: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

READ: Kate Middleton's new bag has a sentimental story – and there's already a waitlist

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.