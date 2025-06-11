Meghan Markle forced to cancel major event - details

In an unexpected turn of events, Meghan Markle has been forced to put her public duties on hold, after a high-profile event set to honour her achievements was postponed due to civil unrest in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was due to be the guest of honour at the prestigious Night of Wonder gala, hosted by the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC), on Saturday 14 June. The glamorous evening was set to celebrate Meghan’s ongoing work to uplift women and underserved communities.

But as tensions in the city escalate, with protests erupting over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity and the National Guard being deployed, the museum announced it would be postponing the gala out of respect for the current climate.

A night of celebration turns to a call for unity

“As an institution ‘of, for, and with Los Angeles,’ our responsibility during challenging times is clear: to serve as a community resource focused on healing and unity, not celebration,” said Dr Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of NHMLAC, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 10 June.

Dr Bettison-Varga continued: "Los Angeles needs us to channel our energy toward supporting our neighbours and demonstrating the values that make our city and county strong."

The decision to delay the gala was made jointly by the museum’s Board of Trustees, leadership, and event partners, who “unanimously agreed” that postponing the event was the “appropriate response to current community circumstances.”

While a new date for the rescheduled gala has not yet been confirmed, NHMLAC has assured attendees that daily operations and educational programming will continue as planned.

Meghan’s meaningful honour

Meghan had been chosen as the evening’s honouree for her outstanding work through the Archewell Foundation and her tireless advocacy for equity, gender empowerment, and opportunity. The Duchess, who grew up in L.A. and now resides in Montecito with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, had planned to attend the event in person and deliver a heartfelt address.

In an earlier statement dated 3 June, Dr Bettison-Varga explained the importance of recognising Meghan’s impact on the local and global stage.

“We are proud to honour Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs,” she said.

The Night of Wonder gala typically brings together leading lights from the cultural, scientific, and philanthropic scenes across Los Angeles. Meghan was expected to be joined by key figures who share her passion for education, inclusion, and community progress.

History repeating — and Meghan’s continued compassion

This is not the first time Meghan has chosen to pause public events in light of humanitarian crises. Earlier this year, she made the decision to delay the launch of her new Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan following the devastating wildfires that swept across parts of California.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a personal statement on Sunday, 12 January.

The Duchess and Prince Harry opened the doors of their Montecito home to friends and displaced families during the emergency, offering shelter and comfort to those affected. The couple also began work through their Archewell Foundation to identify longer-term recovery solutions for those hardest hit by the natural disaster.

Tensions in Los Angeles spark wider concerns

The atmosphere in L.A. has become increasingly volatile in recent days following orders from President Donald Trump to send in the National Guard. The move came in response to mounting protests opposing ICE raids and the treatment of migrant families, triggering city-wide demonstrations.

Scenes from downtown Los Angeles have drawn international attention, with reports of journalists and civilians being caught in the unrest. Australian 9News correspondent Lauren Tomasi was among those injured, telling viewers she had been struck by a rubber bullet fired by the LAPD while reporting live from the protests.

“The situation in L.A. has rapidly deteriorated,” Lauren said during the live broadcast. “The LAPD [were] moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of L.A.”

A continued commitment to community

Since relocating to California in 2020, following her and Harry’s decision to step back from senior royal duties, Meghan has been an active presence in the community. From supporting causes close to her heart to attending local charity events and galas, she has continued to champion issues around education, maternal wellbeing, and diversity.

Last year, Meghan appeared at the Paley Honors and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, where she quietly engaged with families and spoke about the importance of accessible healthcare and storytelling.