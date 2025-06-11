Duchess Sophie glows in new under-the-radar portrait

A new portrait of the Duchess of Edinburgh has been released as part of an exciting update.

In a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Kent County Show included a joyful picture of the royal looking happy and relaxed in a cream-hued dress complete with subtle pleated details and a round neckline.

She was shown with her flaxen hair in an elegant updo and rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings carved with flowers, as well as a simple gold hoop pendant studded with diamonds.

Duchess Sophie, 60, opted for a radiant beauty base, choosing to highlight her features with a swirl of bronzer, a dusting of rosy blusher, fluttery mascara and a slick of nude lipstick.

A caption alongside the photo read: "We are delighted to announce that HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh will pay an official visit to this year's Show on Friday 4th July 2025!"

It continued: "As a Patron of the Association of Shows and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh is a passionate supporter of agricultural shows throughout the United Kingdom and of the rural communities that these events support and promote.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie is Patron of the Association of Shows and Agricultural Organisations

"During her visit to the Kent County Show, the Duchess of Edinburgh will meet local farmers and their livestock, equine exhibitors and local businesses alike."

Sophie has been patron of the ASAO since 2012. She's also Vice President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, while her nephew Prince William is Patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

© Getty Images William and Sophie tried local Gin as they attended the Royal Cornwall Show

Last week, the pair teamed up for a rare joint engagement at The Royal Cornwall show. Of their double act, HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey said: "While the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales are busy with their own patronages and charities day-to-day, Sophie and William have a lot of shared interests, including agriculture, conservation and sport. The Duchess is very close to the Princess of Wales so it's no surprise to see her teaming up with her nephew."

© Getty Images Sophie and William have teamed up on several engagements over the years

Sophie's busy schedule

As a senior member of the royal family, Sophie's calendar is typically jam-packed with important engagements. On Monday, Prince Edward's wife paid a solo visit to Northampton Bike Park to find out more about the impact the development has had on the local community since its launch in 2022.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie nearly lost her shoe as she performed a deep curtsy at the Royal Windsor Flower SHow

For the outing, Sophie looked picture-perfect dressed in a cropped white jacket by Prada, a white T-shirt, a floaty floral skirt and a pair of nude 'Rosalia' pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Sophie attended The Royal Windsor Flower Show with her brother-in-law, King Charles. During the outing, the royal performed a deep curtsy to the monarch, almost losing one of her espadrille wedges in the process!