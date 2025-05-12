Duchess Sophie's 'frustration' at change she was forced to make upon joining the royal family

Duchess Sophie has opened up in the past about the unexpected challenge she faced when she joined the Royal Family following her marriage to Prince Edward.

Sophie, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, has become one of the most respected and hard-working senior royals. But she has previously spoken about how the shift from private citizen to public royal life was far from simple.

'It took me a while to find my feet'

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade

The 60-year-old married Edward in 1999 after a career in PR. Her professional background meant she was used to making decisions and leading strategy. That dynamic quickly changed when she became a working royal.

Speaking candidly about the transition, Sophie once said: "The frustration was I had to reduce my expectations of what I could actually do."

She explained: "I couldn't turn up at a charity and go, 'Right, I think you should be doing this', because that's what I was used to doing in my working life."

From strategist to supporter

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie recycled her pink gingham dress

Sophie went on to say that she had to “take a really big step back” and reframe her role. Rather than advising, she soon learned that her position was to support and represent.

She said: "They want you to be the icing on the cake, the person to come in to thank their volunteers and funders, not necessarily to tell them how to run their communications plan."

It's a refreshingly honest take on the realities of royal life, which often looks glamorous from the outside but can come with strict expectations and less control than one might assume.

A valued member of the family

© Getty Images The royal completed her look with a pastel pink ruffled hat

Sophie has more than found her stride since those early years. She is now viewed as a key member of the Firm, admired by royal fans and respected within the institution.

She is also thought to be particularly close to senior members of the family, including the King, who is said to value her no-nonsense attitude and work ethic.

A senior royal aide previously told The Daily Mail: "She really just does get on with it, without much fuss. That's appreciated."

Strong family ties

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie was playful with her fashion choice

Sophie and Edward are parents to Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17. The family maintains a relatively low profile compared to some other royals, but both children have appeared more frequently at official events in recent years.

The Duchess also had a famously warm relationship with her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and is said to remain close with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Upcoming royal engagements

While Sophie won’t be attending the upcoming papal inauguration in Rome, it has been confirmed that Edward will represent King Charles at the official event for Pope Leo XIV.

The visit marks another example of Edward and Sophie continuing to take on more responsibility following the King’s cancer diagnosis and Prince William’s temporarily reduced workload during Princess Kate’s recovery.

Sophie’s journey from PR executive to senior royal hasn't always been easy. But by her own admission, the lessons she’s learned along the way have helped shape her into the royal figure she is today.

Duchess Sophie will next be seen at royal engagements later this month, while Prince Edward continues a packed schedule representing the King abroad.