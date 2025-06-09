Duchess Sophie almost suffers a faux pas in leg-lengthening look

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a stylish appearance on Saturday at The Royal Windsor Flower Show and was seen curtseying to the King perfectly, were it not for a near fashion faux pas.

Duchess Sophie, 60, curtseyed to her brother-in-law King Charles, kneeling so low that she nearly lost her shoe. The royal was wearing her rarely-seen slip-on wedges, the 'Colina' style by Penelope Chilvers that were perhaps less practical than the tie-up style she often wears to summer events.

© Getty Duchess Sophie, 60, curtseyed to her brother-in-law King Charles, kneeling so low that she nearly lost her shoe. The royal was wearing her rarely-seen slip-on wedges, the 'Colina' style by Penelope Chilvers that were perhaps less practical than the tie-up style she often wears to summer events.



© Getty Near sartorial miss aside, the tan leather footwear accessorised a lovely dress that was a rewear from Prince Edward's wife. Sophie's crepe ME + EM number featured a whimsical bluebell print and long sleeves. It also featured a tiered-style skirt that grazed the ankle for an elegant, floaty feel.



© Getty Adding an extra layer, Sophie popped a black corduroy blazer over her look for extra warmth courtesy of Frame. She also swept her glossy blonde locks into a simple ponytail and kept her jewellery simple, sliding two stacking rings by Monica Vinader onto her finger.



© Getty Images Sophie's rare joint outing Sophie's public reunion with the King (and gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh) came just one day after she headed out on a rare joint engagement with her nephew, the Prince of Wales. Sophie and Prince William, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, were seen sharing a joke and tasting local produce as they attended the Royal Cornwall Show on 6 June.

© Getty Images Stylish as ever, the royal teamed a pale pink silk blouse by Vince with a decidedly autumnal tan suede midi skirt by Paige, a new addition to her wardrobe. The mother of Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, also wore a pair of mahogany-hued leather knee-high boots and carried the 'Paola' bag in green by Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty Sophie's balletic look Her boots and suede skirt pairing, an unexpected ensemble for a June outing, was markedly different from the soft pink outfit she wore to visit the poignant Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict exhibit at the Imperial War Museum last week. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie divides opinion in her first open-toe shoes of 2025 The duchess chose the 'Andy Silk Maxi Dress' by Gabriela Hearst (£1,548) featuring a tie-belt waist and three-quarter-length sleeves, styled with her staple 'Rosalia 65mm Patent Leather Pumps' by Jimmy Choo and added the the 'Woodland Single Oak Leaf Bracelet in 18ct Yellow Gold with Diamonds' by Asprey to her wrist.

