The Princess of Wales announces major news ahead of family appearance this weekend

Just hours before she's set to join Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at this weekend's Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales made an announcement through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

On Friday, the Centre revealed it is to fund an innovative new pilot program, 'Happy Little Minds,' designed to revolutionise how mental health experts can support babies and young children's social and emotional development within early education settings.

This groundbreaking initiative is a powerful collaboration between two leading children's charities, Barnardo’s and Place2Be.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales shares some exciting news

Through Happy Little Minds, mental health practitioners will provide bespoke training and ongoing consultation about social and emotional development for nearly 50 early education practitioners across two nurseries in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

Crucially, they will also offer guidance for parents and directly work with some children and families. It's expected that around 150 babies, young children, and their families will directly benefit from this vital 12-month pilot, which started this month.

The Princess of Wales has long championed the critical importance of social and emotional development, understanding its fundamental role in ensuring babies and young children are mentally healthy, both in the short term and for the long-lasting impact on the rest of their lives.

© Getty Trooping the Colour takes place on Saturday

Earlier this year, The Centre for Early Childhood published The Shaping Us Framework, aimed at improving awareness and knowledge about these essential skills to inspire action across society.

This framework, alongside other resources from the Centre, will be integral to the training and support provided to staff in the Happy Little Minds pilot.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Christian Guy, Executive Director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood said: "Early education and childcare settings can play such an important and influential role in supporting children and their families at such a vital time, in all sorts of ways.

© Getty Kate has returned to royal duties

"If settings are well-supported to promote social and emotional development in babies and young children, there is huge potential to positively impact all children, and for early intervention and prevention of future mental health conditions in those most at risk, which could be truly transformational both for individuals and society.

"Place2Be and Barnardo's have such a wealth of experience to offer, and this pilot is an important step forward in understanding more about how this can be delivered to best effect."