King Charles honours closest aides including chef and valet with incredible honour

Alongside starry names such as David Beckham, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, King Charles has used his birthday honours list to pay tribute to those who work closest to him.

A list detailing all of the people receiving birthday honours from His Majesty shows that King Charles is bestowing some of his most loyal staff members with incredible honours, with particular focus on his and Queen Camilla's medical team, proving how important they are to the monarch.

King Charles' birthday honours list

Among those close to the King who have been named in the honours list is the Sergeant-Surgeon to the Royal Medical Household, Ranan Dasgupta.

The medic is a urology specialist who likely consulted His Majesty during his prostate treatment and has been awarded a Royal Victorian Order, also known as an LVO.

© Getty Images King Charles is honouring those close to him in his birthday honours

Fellow royal medical expert, Dr. Timothy David Wakeford, who is apothecary to the Royal Medical Household at King Charles' Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, has received the same honour.

Queen Camilla's apothecary, Dr. Nicholas Hugh Brown, has also been acknowledged with an LVO.

It's not just medical professionals whom King Charles has bestowed birthday honours to, though. His valet, Lee Dobson, has also been given an LVO, while his executive head chef, Stuart Major, has been given another similar honour, the MVO.

© Getty Images King Charles made a nod to those close to him

The King's chef and his valet are particularly close to the royal on a daily basis, with the valet a right-hand person, responsible for the monarch's clothing and appearance.

A number of the royal family's gardening team have been honoured too – and given King Charles' love of the great outdoors and appreciation for nature and gardening, it stands to reason that he has taken the time to honour them.

In a nod to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her love of horses, several equestrian aids have been honoured, too.

King Charles' emotional honours

It's not uncommon for the King to pay personal tribute to those closest to him in his honours list. In his New Year Honours list at the top of the year, King Charles personally honoured senior staff from his medical team.

At the time, Dr. Douglas Glass, who is another apothecary to the King, was honoured, as well as his physician, Professor Richard Leach.

© Getty King Charles took time to thank members of his household

It's not uncommon for doctors of the royal family to receive personal recognition, as King Charles' mother knighted her Head of the Medical Household, Sir Huw Thomas in 2021.

We suspect the honours mean a lot to those receiving them.