Duchess Sophie joins forces with sister-in-law Princess Anne at special reception - best photos

At Windsor Castle, the King hosted an event for the recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, a prestigious award that recognises the best businesses in Britain.
During the reception, the husband of Queen Camilla met with the award winners, who included representatives from toy company Jellycat Limited, Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd, Level Peaks Associates Ltd, who innovate in defence and security equipment, and environmentally-conscious glamping site Camp de Rêves in Guernsey.
The event was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the event…
Before going to spend time with the recipients of the award, King Charles, with a smile from cheek to cheek, greeted Peter Kyle, the current Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.
The father of Prince William and Prince Harry took the opportunity to meet with representatives from the awarded businesses, a range of companies that reflected sustainable innovation across various sectors.
Duchess Sophie, who attended with her husband, also took the time to interact with the various entrepreneurs, including David Caldwell of Frontier Therapeutics, a global provider of medical devices.
The 60-year-old looked as elegant as ever, opting for her 'Grandad' silk tea dress from Suzannah London, with a deep plum base and a bold floral pattern in lilac.
As for her beauty look, the Duchess of Edinburgh had her long blonde locks down, styled straight, with a touch of eyeliner to bring out her bright blue eyes.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward appeared to be typically cheerful when chatting to the guests. He looked dapper, as is always the case, in a navy blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and light green patterned tie, adding a bit of contrast to his ensemble.