Duchess Sophie joins forces with sister-in-law Princess Anne at special reception - best photos
The pair attended an event with King Charles, the Duke of Edinburgh and more

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Though they are very close, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne don't frequently appear in public together on royal duties – but on this occasion, they made a joint appearance at a special event hosted by the King.

King Charles III has been supremely busy today, attending the ceremony for the King's Foundation Awards in the early afternoon, and then heading straight to another important reception.

At Windsor Castle, the King hosted an event for the recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, a prestigious award that recognises the best businesses in Britain.

During the reception, the husband of Queen Camilla met with the award winners, who included representatives from toy company Jellycat Limited, Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd, Level Peaks Associates Ltd, who innovate in defence and security equipment, and environmentally-conscious glamping site Camp de Rêves in Guernsey.

The event was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Scroll down to see the best pictures from the event…

King Charles III speaking to Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses.© Alamy Stock Photo

Before going to spend time with the recipients of the award, King Charles, with a smile from cheek to cheek, greeted Peter Kyle, the current Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology. 

King Charles III speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. Picture date: © Alamy Stock Photo

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry took the opportunity to meet with representatives from the awarded businesses, a range of companies that reflected sustainable innovation across various sectors.

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. © Alamy Stock Photo

Duchess Sophie, who attended with her husband, also took the time to interact with the various entrepreneurs, including David Caldwell of Frontier Therapeutics, a global provider of medical devices. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses.© Alamy Stock Photo

The 60-year-old looked as elegant as ever, opting for her 'Grandad' silk tea dress from Suzannah London, with a deep plum base and a bold floral pattern in lilac. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to chairs of the judging panel during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses.© Alamy Stock Photo

As for her beauty look, the Duchess of Edinburgh had her long blonde locks down, styled straight, with a touch of eyeliner to bring out her bright blue eyes.

The Duke of Edinburgh meeting guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. © Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Prince Edward appeared to be typically cheerful when chatting to the guests. He looked dapper, as is always the case, in a navy blue suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and light green patterned tie, adding a bit of contrast to his ensemble.

The Princess Royal speaking to guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Instituted by Royal Warrant in 1965, the awards are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with recipients recognised as being among the best of British businesses. © Alamy Stock Photo

The Princess Royal was also highly engaged with all of the guests, diving headfirst into her royal duties, ahead of her first public equestrian appearance in a year this weekend, at Trooping the Colour.

See King Charles, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne interacting with the guests in the video below...

