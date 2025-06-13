Exclusive: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle team shake up: four staff members depart team Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have parted ways with four more members of staff after taking on new advisers, HELLO! can reveal.

LA-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, their UK press officer, have departed, while at least two other members of the Sussex’s private team have also left in recent weeks, according to a source.

The changes come in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s appointment of a new team headed by Meredith Kendall Maines, who Harry and Meghan hired as their Chief Communications Officer at the start of the year.

Eyebrows have been raised over recent media moments for the couple, including the interview Prince Harry gave to the BBC in the wake of his High Court security defeat last month and Meghan’s decision to share a video of her and Harry twerking in the maternity suite ahead of Princess Lilibet’s birth.

“Something tells me there will be another change in the future,” says a source familiar with the couple’s approach.

“Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out.”

Former United Talent Agency corporate communications manager Kyle and Charlie, a brand manager at global communications firm Edelman, were hired by the couple in April 2024.

They were involved in some of Harry and Meghan’s most high-profile outings over the past year, including their attendance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, their trip to Nigeria in April 2024 and another to Colombia in August of last year.

The Sussexes have also recently hired a new director of communications, Emily Robinson, who oversaw publicity for The Crown among other shows while working as a senior publicity director at Netflix.

They have also retained a team from Method Communications to assist with their media coverage.

In a statement, Meredith Maines said: “As the Duke and Duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support, as previously reported in Forbes and PR Week several weeks ago. “Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."