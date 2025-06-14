Princess Anne's relationship with King Charles - and the little-known nickname she has for him

Princess Anne, 74, has long had a reputation as the most hard-working and straight-talking member of the royal family. Those traits have made her an invaluable ally to her older brother, King Charles, 76.

The pair are just two years apart in age and were each other’s closest companions during childhood. Their bond, shaped by royal duty and shared experiences, has only strengthened with time.

King Charles’s most trusted confidante

© Shutterstock King Charles III and Princess Anne The Princess Royal, attend the St. Mary Magdalene Church Sunday morning service, in Sandringham

Anne is one of the few people Charles is said to fully trust. While Queen Camilla plays a key role in his life, it’s Anne who is considered his most dependable confidante.

That loyalty is why Charles entrusted his sister with the role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting at his coronation. The ceremonial position made her responsible for his personal security on the day.

It was a public nod to her importance in his life. Behind the scenes, Anne is said to be the person Charles turns to when he needs advice or honest feedback.

Speaking her mind to the monarch

© Alamy Princess Anne is never afraid of speaking her mind to the King

Their dynamic is built on respect. Anne has always been firm in her views and is not afraid to push back when she disagrees with her brother.

She did exactly that when asked about his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. Speaking to CBC News in 2023, she questioned the practicality of reducing the number of working royals.

Anne said: "It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing." She also pointed out that such plans were first floated when "there were a few more people around".

A shared sense of humour

© Getty King Charles and Princess Anne are often seen laughing together

While their bond is strong, it also has room for humour. Anne often shows a dry wit when speaking about her brother in public.

At a recent Charities Forum held at Buckingham Palace, Anne joked about the King's generosity in letting her use the space. She said: "It does help," after thanking Charles for making the venue available.

Anne had chosen to mark her upcoming 75th birthday with the forum, rather than a grand celebration. The event brought together organisations she is patron of.

She told guests: "I'm not here because this was my choice." It was a typically blunt but warm way of expressing her commitment to her charitable work.

Mistaken identity moments

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images King Charles III and the Princess Royal during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

There have also been moments where Anne and Charles have been mistaken for one another. During a public engagement, Anne was once accidentally introduced as the Prince of Wales.

She took it in her stride, rolling her eyes before quipping: "There's a worry!" The moment was caught on camera and delighted royal fans.

Anne later recalled another similar incident that Charles had shared with her. While visiting a care home in Scotland wearing a kilt, he overheard a woman ask: "Is that the Princess Royal?"

Charles had clearly found the mix-up funny. Anne retold the story with a smile and added: "And I am wearing trousers today!"

A bond built on history

© Getty Images Their Majesties included a sweet snap of Anne and Charles posing in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor

These interactions show how at ease the siblings are with one another. Their shared sense of humour has helped them cope with the pressures of public life.

Their bond goes back decades. As children, they relied on each other while their parents were on royal tours.

They’ve been present for each other’s milestones, from Charles’s investiture as Prince of Wales to Anne’s Olympic appearance in Montreal 1976.

They also supported one another through the Queen’s passing in 2022. Their public appearances during that time showed the quiet strength of their connection.

Straight-talking, loyal and fiercely private

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo King Charles and his sister Princess Anne sit in the Royal Box

Anne’s straight-talking nature has made her one of the most respected royals. She famously rejected titles for her children, Zara and Peter, to help them lead more private lives.

She has also remained calm in moments of crisis. During a 1974 kidnapping attempt, she famously told her attacker: "Not bloody likely."

So it’s no surprise that Charles has leaned on Anne more than ever since becoming King. Her dedication to duty and lack of fuss are qualities he deeply values.

The unexpected nickname

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anne and Charles have a strong bond

As for the nickname? It’s not widely known, but Anne reportedly refers to Charles as “Old Bean”. The affectionate term reflects their closeness and long history.

It’s this mix of warmth, humour and trust that defines their relationship. In a family under constant scrutiny, theirs is one of the strongest bonds.

Anne may not always be in the spotlight, but her role in Charles’s life is central. And when he needs advice, there’s no one better placed to give it to him.