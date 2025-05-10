Princess Anne shares King Charles' touching message to his 'most loyal followers'

Princess Anne, 73, has delivered a personal message on behalf of King Charles during commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey.
Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, arrived in the Bailiwick of Guernsey earlier today to attend a parade at St. Peter’s Port seafront. During the ceremony, Anne read out a message from her brother, King Charles, who took the opportunity to express his warm appreciation and affection for the people of Guernsey.
King Charles' heartfelt message
In his touching statement, King Charles wrote: "To my most loyal people in the Island of Guernsey, I send my warmest greetings on this the Eightieth Anniversary of your Liberation from enemy occupation."
Charles reflected on the significant milestone, emphasising the importance of remembering those who experienced the occupation first-hand.
He continued: "I was interested to learn that this occasion will be commemorated and celebrated by people of all ages, with a focus on the ever-decreasing number who lived through the War, whether they were evacuees to the United Kingdom, stayed in occupied Guernsey or were forcibly deported to Europe."
Recalling previous royal visits
King Charles also shared his fond memories of visiting the Channel Island with Queen Camilla last summer, describing their time there as "all-too-brief".
The King stated: "As always, I am most grateful for your continued allegiance and loyalty and I am pleased to reaffirm the close ties that have existed for so long between the Crown and the people of the Bailiwick."
He concluded his thoughtful message with the heartfelt words: "My thoughts and prayers remain with you for your future happiness and the prosperity of your beloved Island. CHARLES R."
Princess Anne's key role
Anne's presence at the commemorations highlights her close relationship with her brother and her importance as a senior working royal. She frequently represents the Crown at significant national events and overseas engagements.
Royal observers have noted how the Princess Royal often steps in to represent her brother during busy royal periods. Her attendance today further demonstrates the bond and cooperation within the royal family, especially during significant anniversaries and commemorations.
Guernsey's poignant history
Guernsey holds a unique place in British history. Between 1940 and 1945, the Channel Islands were occupied by German forces, making them the only British territories under enemy occupation during the Second World War.
German forces formally surrendered in Guernsey on 9 May 1945, marking a day of liberation that is commemorated annually with parades and remembrance events.
The importance of remembering
As King Charles' message highlights, it is increasingly important to remember the experiences of those who lived through the war, especially as fewer survivors remain to share their stories. The commemoration events in Guernsey ensure that these personal histories are preserved for future generations.
Anne's delivery of King Charles' heartfelt message to Guernsey reinforces the strong connection between the Crown and the Channel Islands, a relationship that continues to be cherished by both sides.