Princess Anne shares King Charles' touching message to his 'most loyal followers'
Princess Anne delivers heartfelt message from King Charles

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne, 73, has delivered a personal message on behalf of King Charles during commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Guernsey.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, arrived in the Bailiwick of Guernsey earlier today to attend a parade at St. Peter’s Port seafront. During the ceremony, Anne read out a message from her brother, King Charles, who took the opportunity to express his warm appreciation and affection for the people of Guernsey.

King Charles' heartfelt message

d King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day Service of Thanksgiving© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
King Charles delivers a special message

In his touching statement, King Charles wrote: "To my most loyal people in the Island of Guernsey, I send my warmest greetings on this the Eightieth Anniversary of your Liberation from enemy occupation."

Charles reflected on the significant milestone, emphasising the importance of remembering those who experienced the occupation first-hand.

He continued: "I was interested to learn that this occasion will be commemorated and celebrated by people of all ages, with a focus on the ever-decreasing number who lived through the War, whether they were evacuees to the United Kingdom, stayed in occupied Guernsey or were forcibly deported to Europe."

Recalling previous royal visits

Princess Anne, Princess Royal departs from the thanksgiving service to mark The 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey© Getty
King Charles also shared his fond memories of visiting the Channel Island with Queen Camilla last summer, describing their time there as "all-too-brief".

The King stated: "As always, I am most grateful for your continued allegiance and loyalty and I am pleased to reaffirm the close ties that have existed for so long between the Crown and the people of the Bailiwick."

He concluded his thoughtful message with the heartfelt words: "My thoughts and prayers remain with you for your future happiness and the prosperity of your beloved Island. CHARLES R."

Princess Anne's key role

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence visit to St Peter Port, to attend commemorations in Guernsey and Sark marking the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Bailiwick© Getty
Anne's presence at the commemorations highlights her close relationship with her brother and her importance as a senior working royal. She frequently represents the Crown at significant national events and overseas engagements.

Royal observers have noted how the Princess Royal often steps in to represent her brother during busy royal periods. Her attendance today further demonstrates the bond and cooperation within the royal family, especially during significant anniversaries and commemorations.

Guernsey's poignant history

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visit St Pierre Du Bois as they attend commemorations in Guernsey© Getty
Guernsey holds a unique place in British history. Between 1940 and 1945, the Channel Islands were occupied by German forces, making them the only British territories under enemy occupation during the Second World War.

German forces formally surrendered in Guernsey on 9 May 1945, marking a day of liberation that is commemorated annually with parades and remembrance events.

The importance of remembering

King Charles giving a speech in a blue suit with military medals© Getty Images
King Charles delivering his VE Day speech

As King Charles' message highlights, it is increasingly important to remember the experiences of those who lived through the war, especially as fewer survivors remain to share their stories. The commemoration events in Guernsey ensure that these personal histories are preserved for future generations.

Anne's delivery of King Charles' heartfelt message to Guernsey reinforces the strong connection between the Crown and the Channel Islands, a relationship that continues to be cherished by both sides.

King Charles' VE Day concert speech in full

It is now eighty years since my grandfather, King George VI, announced to the nation and the Commonwealth that ‘the dreadful shadow of war has passed from our hearths and our homes’. The liberation of Europe was secured. His words echo down through history as all this week, and especially today, we unite to celebrate and remember with an unwavering and heartfelt gratitude, the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation who made that hard-fought victory possible. 

While our greatest debt is owed to all those who paid the ultimate price, we should never forget how the war changed the lives of virtually everyone. Now, as then, we are united in giving utmost thanks to all those who served in the Armed Forces, the uniformed services, the Home Front, - indeed all the people of this country, the Commonwealth and beyond whose firm resolve and fortitude helped destroy Nazism and carryour allied nations through to V.E. Day. 

That debt can never truly be repaid; but we can, and we will, remember them. Over the course of the last year, there have been 80th anniversaries across Europe, from the hills of Monte Cassino to the Lower Rhine at Arnhem. Last June, I was profoundly moved to join veterans of D-Day at the new national memorial overlooking Sword Beach, as they returned to honour their comrades who never came home. 

In January, as the world marked the liberation of Auschwitz, I met survivors whose stories of unspeakable horror were the most vivid reminder of why Victory in Europe truly was the triumph of good over evil. All these moments, and more, combine to lead us to this day, when we recall both those darkest days and the great jubilation when the threat of death and destruction was finally lifted from our shores.

The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19 years old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and 'walked for miles' among them. The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: 'Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!'

I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2 a.m., let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace! The Allied victory being celebrated then, as now, was a result of unity between nations, races, religions and ideologies, fighting back against an existential threat to humanity. 

Their collective endeavour remains a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when countries stand together in the face of tyranny. But even as we rejoice again today, we must also remember those who were still fighting, still living with conflict and starvation on the other side of the world. For them, peace would not come until months later with V.J. Day – Victory in the Pacific – which my father witnessed at first-hand from the deck of his destroyer, H.M.S. Whelp.

In remembering the past, we must also look to the future. As the number of those who lived through the Second World War so sadly dwindles, the more it becomes our duty to carry their stories forward, to ensure their experiences are never to be forgotten. We must listen, learnand share, just as communities across the nation have been doing this week at local street parties, religious services and countless small acts of remembrance and celebration.

And as we reach the conclusion of the 80th Anniversary commemorations, we should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said, ‘Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war’. In so doing, we should also rededicate ourselves not only to the cause of freedom but to renewing global commitments to restoring a just peace where there is war, to diplomacy, and to the prevention of conflict.

For as my grandfather put it: ‘We shall have failed, and the blood of our dearest will have flowed in vain, if the victory which they died to win does not lead to a lasting peace, founded on justice and established in goodwill.’ Just as those exceptional men and women fulfilled their duty to each other, to humankind, andto God, bound by an unshakeable commitment to nation and service, in turn it falls to us toprotect and continue their precious legacy – so that one day hence generations yet unborn maysay of us: 'They too bequeathed a better world'.

