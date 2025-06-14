Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor misses Trooping the Colour 2025 as the Royal Family reunites in London
The royals during Trooping The Colour 2025 © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lady Louise Windsor was one of the noticeably absent royals at the Trooping the Colour parade

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were in attendance, but their children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, were noticeably absent

Alessia Armenise
Writer
2 minutes ago
The royals were reunited in London today to celebrate King Charles III's birthday, but one prominent member was notably absent. 

Lady Louise Windsor was nowhere to be seen during the Trooping the Colour parade, while her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, were present.

She wasn’t the only member of her family to miss the event, though. Her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, has missed the event for three consecutive years now.

Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest events of the year for the Royal Family as it marks the monarch’s birthday. Thousands of people have flocked to the Mall to see the parade, while millions have been watching on television from all over the world.

Lady Louise’s busy university life

Lady Louise Windsor wearing hat riding carriage© Shutterstock
Lady Louise lives a low-key student life at St Andrews

Lady Louise is usually present at this important event, but is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and may have been busy with schoolwork. 

St Andrews is the Royal Family's preferred university and the alma mater of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the place where they met and fell in love.

Sophie and Edward’s daughter has been very busy since starting her university career, which has already forced her to miss a few important events. 

The royal, who is in the third year of an English degree, was absent during both the Easter celebrations and VE Day this year.

She is said to be not only studious but also active in several societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).

Sophie looked dazzling at Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Edinburgh© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess of Edinburgh during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was, of course, present as she always is, as one of the most active working royals. 

She departed from Buckingham Palace with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence earlier this morning, while her husband, Prince Edward, was participating in the parade on horseback next to the Princess Royal and Prince William. 

As one of the most loved royals, the Duchess always captures people’s attention, but today, she was looking particularly radiant.

She wore a forest green dress with puff sleeves and a matching pillbox hat, her hair styled in an elegant updo.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling in yellow beside Queen Camilla© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2024

Last year, Sophie looked equally fabulous standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to Queen Camilla. 

At the 2024 parade, she was wearing a dress by Beulah London in 2025’s must-wear colour, butter yellow. Last year’s look also featured a matching hat and gold jewellery.

Lady Louise Windsor is poised for a role in the military© Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour in 2024

Lady Louise was also present during last year’s parade. For the occasion, she wore a white and purple floral dress, accompanied by a light blue hat featuring white and purple flowers that resembled those printed on her dress, and simple pearl earrings.

The young royal is not destined to follow in her parents' footsteps as a working royal and wants to build a different career for herself, so we might be seeing her a lot less from now on.

Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all standing next to each other during Trooping the Colour© Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is it? 

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. 

When is it held?

In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June.

Where is it held?

Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.

Who attends?

  • King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).
  • Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
  • Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony.

Historical roots:

It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

Where can I watch it?

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

