Lady Louise Windsor was one of the noticeably absent royals at the Trooping the Colour parade

The royals were reunited in London today to celebrate King Charles III's birthday, but one prominent member was notably absent.

Lady Louise Windsor was nowhere to be seen during the Trooping the Colour parade, while her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, were present.

She wasn’t the only member of her family to miss the event, though. Her brother, James, Earl of Wessex, has missed the event for three consecutive years now.

Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest events of the year for the Royal Family as it marks the monarch’s birthday. Thousands of people have flocked to the Mall to see the parade, while millions have been watching on television from all over the world.

Lady Louise’s busy university life

© Shutterstock Lady Louise lives a low-key student life at St Andrews

Lady Louise is usually present at this important event, but is currently studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and may have been busy with schoolwork.

St Andrews is the Royal Family's preferred university and the alma mater of the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the place where they met and fell in love.

Sophie and Edward’s daughter has been very busy since starting her university career, which has already forced her to miss a few important events.

The royal, who is in the third year of an English degree, was absent during both the Easter celebrations and VE Day this year.

She is said to be not only studious but also active in several societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).

Sophie looked dazzling at Trooping the Colour

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was, of course, present as she always is, as one of the most active working royals.

She departed from Buckingham Palace with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence earlier this morning, while her husband, Prince Edward, was participating in the parade on horseback next to the Princess Royal and Prince William.

As one of the most loved royals, the Duchess always captures people’s attention, but today, she was looking particularly radiant.

She wore a forest green dress with puff sleeves and a matching pillbox hat, her hair styled in an elegant updo.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2024

Last year, Sophie looked equally fabulous standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to Queen Camilla.

At the 2024 parade, she was wearing a dress by Beulah London in 2025’s must-wear colour, butter yellow. Last year’s look also featured a matching hat and gold jewellery.

© Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour in 2024

Lady Louise was also present during last year’s parade. For the occasion, she wore a white and purple floral dress, accompanied by a light blue hat featuring white and purple flowers that resembled those printed on her dress, and simple pearl earrings.

The young royal is not destined to follow in her parents' footsteps as a working royal and wants to build a different career for herself, so we might be seeing her a lot less from now on.