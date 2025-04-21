Why Lady Louise Windsor was forced to miss family Easter celebrations

Royal fans were delighted to see Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie attending the annual church gathering in Windsor, accompanied by 17-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex.

While the tall teenager stole the show at the Easter Mattins service outing, one member of the family was noticeably absent from the proceedings.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor was forced to miss her family's annual Easter celebrations

Lady Louise Windsor was unfortunately forced to miss out due to a clash with her studies at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

The 21-year-old royal, who is in the third year of an English degree, enjoyed a mid-semester break the week of Monday 7 April, before returning to her lectures on Monday 14 April

Exam season at the prestigious university kicks off in early May, so Lady Louise will no doubt be buried in coursework and revision over the next few weeks.

© Getty Lady Louise's younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, was in attendance with their father Prince Edward and mother, Duchess Sophie

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter was last seen alongside her parents at the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham

She was spotted having a heart-to-heart moment with her mother Sophie as she climbed up the steps of St Mary Magdalene church.

WATCH: Lady Louise Windsor's sweet moment with her mother at Christmas

While Lady Louise is a mainstay at major royal events such as King Charles’ coronation and Trooping the Colour, she has been forced to prioritise her studies in recent years.

Her brother James, meanwhile, has grown up largely out of the public eye since his birth in 2007. He is expected to sit his AS-Level exams in May.

Lady Louise's university life

The young royal has been leading an action-packed lifestyle in Scotland at St Andrews, the Prince and Princess of Wales' alma mater.

On top of her coursework, Lady Louise is actively involved in a number of societies, including the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).

© Getty The young royal leads an active social life in Scotland

According to The Sun, she has had basic weapons training, leadership lessons, and a course in navigating tough terrain under pressure.

She has appeared in several student productions, including taking on the part of "powerful and cynical witch" Nilvana in a play called Dragon Theatre in January 2024.

Prince Edward’s daughter has also formed a close friendship with Felix da Silva-Clamp, the son of a Kensington-based solicitor, who joined her at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in June 2024.

