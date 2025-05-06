Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex were forced to miss VE Day outing
James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor© Getty

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s children are forced to miss another royal event in favour of their studies

2 minutes ago
While the world was busy admiring Princess Kate's fabulous outfit for the day and Prince Louis's funny faces during the event, royal fans immediately noticed the absence of two members of the British Royal Family, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, the Earl of Wessex.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's children both missed the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day yesterday. 

The royal family didn't officially communicate the reason for their absence, but it's fair to assume that the blue-blooded students were much too busy preparing for their imminent exams to attend the lengthy and demanding event in London.

Lady Louise Windsor arriving at church with parents and brother© Getty
Lady Louise Windsor and James, the Earl of Wessex, walk with their parents to attend the Easter Sunday church service of 2022

James, the youngest, is currently studying for his A-levels and, although he missed yesterday's parade, he did take a break from his books to be present at the Easter service at St George's Chapel.

James, Earl of Wessex attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel© Getty
James, Earl of Wessex attended the 2025 Easter Sunday service

On the other hand, Lady Louise was also forced to miss the annual royal Easter outing a few weeks ago in favour of her studies. The 21-year-old is completing an English degree and is currently in her third year at the prestigious university where the Prince and Princess of Wales met in 2001.

Exams at St Andrews will start on 10 May, so it's understandable that the royal has decided to dedicate herself fully to her coursework for now. The Lady has been enjoying a low-key and quiet university life, avoiding unwanted attention as much as possible.

Lady Louise Windsor wearing hat riding carriage© Shutterstock
Lady Louise lives a low-key student life at St Andrews

She does not appear to relish the spotlight, and she is destined to pursue a private career, much like her brother and her cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, instead of taking on any royal duties. 

Although Louise seems like the perfect dutiful royal, just like her mother, Duchess Sophie, and we are sure she would be a great addition to the working royal squad, she is unlikely to ever join them.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour

With plans to keep senior working royals to a minimum, in addition to her private nature, it seems unlikely that she will ever follow in her parents’ footsteps. 

Nonetheless, she is usually present at all of the family's major events, including the King's Coronation, Trooping the Colour and Christmas and Easter services.

Lady Louise Windsor waves from balcony at King Charles's coronation© Getty
Lady Louise Windsor waving from Buckingham Palace's balcony

The last time she was seen alongside her parents was during the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last December, and she has been enjoying her life away from the public eye since then.

Louise has kept busy at university, not only with her studies but also participating in many extracurricular activities. 

queen lady louise windsor© Photo: Getty Images

The royal joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), where she has had basic weapons training and leadership lessons, as well as taking part in several student productions.

Louise is allegedly interested in pursuing a career in the military or in diplomacy. If she decides to go for the former, she will be the first royal to emulate her late grandmother. 

The Queen joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, becoming the first female member of the royal family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

Whatever they choose to do, we are looking forward to seeing what Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex, accomplish in the years to come.

