Why Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex were forced to miss VE Day outing

While the world was busy admiring Princess Kate's fabulous outfit for the day and Prince Louis's funny faces during the event, royal fans immediately noticed the absence of two members of the British Royal Family, Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, the Earl of Wessex.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's children both missed the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day yesterday.

The royal family didn't officially communicate the reason for their absence, but it's fair to assume that the blue-blooded students were much too busy preparing for their imminent exams to attend the lengthy and demanding event in London.

James, the youngest, is currently studying for his A-levels and, although he missed yesterday's parade, he did take a break from his books to be present at the Easter service at St George's Chapel.

On the other hand, Lady Louise was also forced to miss the annual royal Easter outing a few weeks ago in favour of her studies. The 21-year-old is completing an English degree and is currently in her third year at the prestigious university where the Prince and Princess of Wales met in 2001.

Exams at St Andrews will start on 10 May, so it's understandable that the royal has decided to dedicate herself fully to her coursework for now. The Lady has been enjoying a low-key and quiet university life, avoiding unwanted attention as much as possible.

She does not appear to relish the spotlight, and she is destined to pursue a private career, much like her brother and her cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, instead of taking on any royal duties.

Although Louise seems like the perfect dutiful royal, just like her mother, Duchess Sophie, and we are sure she would be a great addition to the working royal squad, she is unlikely to ever join them.

With plans to keep senior working royals to a minimum, in addition to her private nature, it seems unlikely that she will ever follow in her parents’ footsteps.

Nonetheless, she is usually present at all of the family's major events, including the King's Coronation, Trooping the Colour and Christmas and Easter services.

The last time she was seen alongside her parents was during the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last December, and she has been enjoying her life away from the public eye since then.

Louise has kept busy at university, not only with her studies but also participating in many extracurricular activities.

The royal joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), where she has had basic weapons training and leadership lessons, as well as taking part in several student productions.

Louise is allegedly interested in pursuing a career in the military or in diplomacy. If she decides to go for the former, she will be the first royal to emulate her late grandmother.

The Queen joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, becoming the first female member of the royal family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

Whatever they choose to do, we are looking forward to seeing what Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex, accomplish in the years to come.