Lady Louise and James's milestone moments to be marked by heartbreaking absence

Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Earl of Wessex are the youngest grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Whilst being the youngest often comes with excellent perks such as having your elder cousins to guide you, there is one thing about their rank that is incredibly bittersweet.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise had an exceptionally close relationship with her grandparents

Should the pair respectively find love and choose to marry, they will be the only grandchildren of the late monarch not to have their grandparents at their future weddings.

The last of the Queen's grandchildren to her attend their nuptials was Princess Beatrice in 2020 when she had a socially distanced wedding during the pandemic.

© Getty Images Should Lady Louise and James choose to marry they will be the only royal cousins who won't have their late grandparents at their weddings

Prince Philip was also at the ceremony along with only Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi's parents and siblings.

The Queen and Prince Philip were present at all of their grandchildren, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's weddings.

Lady Louise and Earl James' bond with royal cousins

Whilst, the pair may not be able to have Elizabeth and Philip supporting them on their big days in the future, they do have a wonderful bond with their elder cousins who will no doubt rally in support.

Louise has a particularly good relationship with Prince William, even following in the footsteps of the future King and his wife, the Princess of Wales and attending St Andrew's University.

© Getty The Wales' have a close bond with Lady Louise and Earl James

Last year, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained why William may call on Louise following his wife and father, King Charles' recent health battles.

She said: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it's not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.

"The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins, the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra, throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast