Exclusive: Prince William's 'inner reaction' to wife Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour revealed

Trooping the Colour was as spectacular as ever this weekend, with plenty of picture-perfect moments from the royal family that fans love. But beyond the uniforms and precise choreography, one expert noticed something a little more personal - the subtle signs of the strong connection between the Prince and Princess of Wales.
HELLO! caught up with Arthur Cassidy, a Chartered member of the British Psychological Society, who took a closer look at the couple's interactions on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
According to Dr Cassidy, their body language shows just how in-sync they are, with Kate offering what he calls an "authentic masterclass" in quiet, romantic gestures.
"Prince William, our ebullient and animated Prince, devoted father and protector, with his uniform as Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards, shows for a few milliseconds, a tight upper lip as he faces Princess Kate," Dr Cassidy observed from the Wales family on the balcony.
"This signifies his positive emotional state as he’s deeply in love with wife Kate. Mouth muscles controlling his lip movement include what we call elevators, which is the levator labii uperior at the top of William's strong jawline.
"When physically attracted to your spouse, in this context Catherine, this produces an intense inner emotional reaction to Princess Catherine's long-lasting loving gaze. His lips then become more relaxed.
"The stiff upper lip we see in Prince William is only seen briefly and is a facial gesture associated with courage and bravery. Again, the upper lip can cause restraint in William's emotional regulation in order to facilitate his dignity and composure.
Kate, meanwhile, presented an "authentic masterclass in fashion fit for a future Queen." Dr Cassidy noted she was "glowing with positive emotions and energy expressed in her toned body posture and facial characteristics."
Her "carefully selected impactful designs accentuate her body image, health and wellbeing," projecting her "personal identity to create a visual and lasting impact on the crowds and social media. This produces a dopamine boost to improve existing mood, motivation and positive psychological rewards."
He added that the "fashion imagery on the balcony today is composed of distinctive and imposing rich colours that makes a statement about Catherine's femininity and grace in contrast to Prince William's power and masculinity."
According to Cassidy, this is a "royal couple firmly synchronised with each other as we can see a discreet affective display on the balcony."
He also highlighted how "Prince William turns his left shoulder towards hers as she turns her right shoulder to mirror her husband."
Even more significant is how Kate "uses self-preening to convey her romantic interest and love for William. This can be seen in Catherine's body gesture displays of health, stamina, fitness and vitality. These are conveyed by her strong athletic neck and muscle tone."
As Prince William "senses her warm eyes and her head turns to mirror his, William responds with his upright stance, chest expanded with a chin lift to demonstrate his power and masculinity. Princess Catherine is a trend setter for the Royals and for the public at large. Her self-presentation has been acquired by observation and learning the art of dressing appropriately for all the year-round royal events."