The Princess of Wales shares incredibly sweet moment with the Duke of Kent, 89, during Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour took place this weekend, giving royal watchers plenty to enjoy. Among the highlights was a touching moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where the Princess of Wales shared a warm exchange with the Duke of Kent, much to the delight of onlookers.

As the royal family gathered to watch the thrilling RAF flypast, the two senior royals were seen standing side-by-side.

In a lovely, affectionate gesture, Kate gracefully placed her arm on the Duke of Kent's elbow as they greeted each other. But the moment that truly captured hearts came when the Duke, 89, appeared to give the Princess of Wales a discreet yet unmistakable flying kiss.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Duke of Kent shared a sweet moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin has long been a stalwart figure at royal events and holds a very close relationship with the younger royals.

Last month, 43-year-old Kate was seen sharing a tender exchange with the Duke. As she walked past him, Kate warmly greeted the senior royal, placing a comforting arm on his shoulder and offering him a wide, genuine smile.

© PA Images via Getty Images The royals gathered for Trooping the Colour

Kate was also standing alongside the Prince of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined the King and Queen on the iconic balcony.

© Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte during the carriage procession

The royal family members could be seen chatting to each other as the planes flew over the palace. Spectators in The Mall cheered as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – flew overhead, releasing colourful trails of red, white, and blue smoke.

The force used a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal jet fuel for their engines, as well as a renewable biofuel for the smoke trails.

© Getty The Princess and Duke of Kent were at the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

The royal family waved one last time at the crowd before retreating back into the Palace.

Who is the Duke of Kent

Prince Edward is a full-time working member of the royal family and carried out 97 engagements alone last year.

His wife, the Duchess of Kent, celebrated her 92nd birthday on 22 February. Katharine has kept a low profile since stepping back from royal duties in 1996.