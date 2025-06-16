Royal family LIVE: Garter Day 2025, first day of Royal Ascot and Archie and Lili's party for dad Harry

It'’s shaping up to be a spectacular week in the royal calendar! With the glamour of Royal Ascot and the tradition of Garter Day, there's no shortage of pomp, ceremony, and of course - fashion.

Trooping the Colour may have marked the King’s official birthday, but the excitement is far from over: Garter Day at Windsor Castle promises its usual display of medieval pageantry — though as you rightly noted, those velvet robes and plumed hats could be quite the challenge in the heat. Expect to see senior royals, including the King, Queen, and most likely the Prince and Princess of Wales participating in the procession and service at St George’s Chapel.

Then, of course, Royal Ascot gallops in with five days of thrilling racing and high fashion. The dress code may be strict, but the creativity within those guidelines - especially among the ladies - never disappoints. All eyes will be on the Royal Enclosure to see which royals attend and what designers they choose.

Let's kick the blog off and see what it brings!