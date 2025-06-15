Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene could be a model alongside lookalike daughter in cinched dress
princess charlene shoulders up smiling in printed dress© Michael Alesi / Palais princier

Princess Charlene could be a model alongside lookalike daughter in designer dresses

Prince Albert and his wife were joined by their twin children during a rare outing

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
11 minutes ago
Princess Charlene was a vision in a new printed maxi dress on Saturday as she stepped out on a rare outing with her husband, Prince Albert, and their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Charlene, 47, rocked the 'Elliot' dress by Diane von Furstenberg with a crew neckline and belted waist. The designer number featured an abstract print in cream and ochre. 

monaco royal family step out to man saluting© Michael Alesi / Palais princier

The sleeveless dress was paired with flat shoes, and she wore her hair up with two face-framing strands pulled out at the front.

princess charlene sat with children, prince albert stood next to them© Michael Alesi / Palais princier

Her lookalike daughter also sported a designer look. Gabriella was seen in a palm tree-printed tea dress with an adorable floaty skirt by luxury French designer, Chloe, which retails for £310.

monaco royal family beside group of people© Michael Alesi / Palais princier

She also wore a pair of lavish Dior sandals. Meanwhile, her brother was so sweet in a white polo top and dark-wash jeans.

princess charlene posed with prince albert, prince jacques, princess gabriella and man in suit© Michael Alesi / Palais princier

The Monagasque royal family was spotted together during the inauguration of the 6th Meeting of the Historic Sites of Monaco, where Prince Albert gave a speech.

Princess Gabriella talking to Birgitte Macron, while Emmanuel Macron chats to Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques© Getty Images

Princess Charlene and Gabriella's joint engagement

Though seeing Princess Gabriella on a public engagement is by no means an everyday occurrence, she did make an important appearance earlier this month.

Princess Charlene in a blue jacket with her twins and French First Lady Brigitte Macron© Michaël Alesi/Princely Palace, Monaco

Gabriella, along with her brother, joined Charlene during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during their two-day state visit to the Prince's Palace in Monaco ahead of the Unoc3.

Princess Gabriella standing with Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Charlene© Getty Images

The young royal was adorable in white tea dress and matching Mary-Janes. Her sweet white ensemble matched her mother's white Dior trousers and killer heels. 

Charlene did, however, opt to add a touch of colour to her look with a pistachio green short-sleeved boucle jacket, also by Dior.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco made their First Communion © ©Axel Bastello/Princely Palace, Monaco

Gabriella's milestone

The princess wore all white for a more poignant reason in May as she and Prince Jacques made their first holy communion. 

"On this Day of First Communion, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Crown Prince James and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and compulsion," the message on the Prince's Palace's official Instagram page read.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with their parents Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella© ©Axel Bastello/Princely Palace, Monaco

"On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who received this sacrament with faith and reverence."

Princess Charlene wore a smart grey look to celebrate the happy day with her children and husband.

