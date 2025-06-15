Princess Charlene could be a model alongside lookalike daughter in designer dresses

Princess Charlene was a vision in a new printed maxi dress on Saturday as she stepped out on a rare outing with her husband, Prince Albert, and their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Charlene, 47, rocked the 'Elliot' dress by Diane von Furstenberg with a crew neckline and belted waist. The designer number featured an abstract print in cream and ochre.

© Michael Alesi / Palais princier The sleeveless dress was paired with flat shoes, and she wore her hair up with two face-framing strands pulled out at the front.



© Michael Alesi / Palais princier Her lookalike daughter also sported a designer look. Gabriella was seen in a palm tree-printed tea dress with an adorable floaty skirt by luxury French designer, Chloe, which retails for £310.



© Michael Alesi / Palais princier She also wore a pair of lavish Dior sandals. Meanwhile, her brother was so sweet in a white polo top and dark-wash jeans.



© Michael Alesi / Palais princier The Monagasque royal family was spotted together during the inauguration of the 6th Meeting of the Historic Sites of Monaco, where Prince Albert gave a speech.



© Getty Images Princess Charlene and Gabriella's joint engagement Though seeing Princess Gabriella on a public engagement is by no means an everyday occurrence, she did make an important appearance earlier this month.

© Michaël Alesi/Princely Palace, Monaco Gabriella, along with her brother, joined Charlene during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during their two-day state visit to the Prince's Palace in Monaco ahead of the Unoc3.



© Getty Images The young royal was adorable in white tea dress and matching Mary-Janes. Her sweet white ensemble matched her mother's white Dior trousers and killer heels. Charlene did, however, opt to add a touch of colour to her look with a pistachio green short-sleeved boucle jacket, also by Dior.

© ©Axel Bastello/Princely Palace, Monaco Gabriella's milestone The princess wore all white for a more poignant reason in May as she and Prince Jacques made their first holy communion. "On this Day of First Communion, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Crown Prince James and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and compulsion," the message on the Prince's Palace's official Instagram page read.

© ©Axel Bastello/Princely Palace, Monaco "On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who received this sacrament with faith and reverence." Princess Charlene wore a smart grey look to celebrate the happy day with her children and husband.

