Princess Eugenie meets European royal during sun-soaked trip without family

Princess Eugenie shared highlights from her sun-soaked trip to Nice, including her meeting with fellow royalty.

The mum-of-two, 35, flew to the south of France for the UN Ocean Conference in support of her role as a Global Ambassador for the Thirty Six For Coral – an art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation.

Joining forces with the princess at the event was Prince Albert II of Monaco, who shares Eugenie's passion for environmental causes.

Eugenie, who looked beautiful in a white and blue floral halterneck dress, posed for a picture with Albert and Ty Wood – the co-founder of Project Zero, which aims to fund solutions to tackle climate change.

© Getty Images for The Coral Colle Princess Eugenie with Prince Albert II of Monaco and Ty Wood

In the Instagram caption, the princess wrote: "Delighted to have been at the UN Ocean Conference. An honour to attend the Global Fund for Coral Reefs event and stand alongside those working tirelessly to protect our oceans and restore vital marine ecosystems."

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene with Beatrice and Eugenie in 2012

It's not the first time Princess Eugenie and Prince Albert have crossed paths – the pair met back in 2012 when Queen Elizabeth II hosted a lunch for the world's sovereigns at Windsor Castle to celebrate her diamond jubilee.

Happy by the ocean

Earlier this week, Eugenie posted some rare snaps of her sons, August, four, and Eugenie, two, to mark UN World Oceans Day.

The snaps showed the youngsters paddling in the sea near Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's home in Portugal.

© Instagram Eugenie celebrated World Ocean Day with August and Ernest

The couple split their time between their Kensington Palace base in London, and Portugal, where Jack has a role with real estate firm, Discovery Land Company.

Eugenie, in her ambassador role for Thirty Six for Coral, said: "Despite occupying less than 1 per cent of the seabed, coral reefs support 25 per cent of all life in the ocean, and one billion people around the world depend on coral reefs for food and jobs.

"I'm pleased to be supporting Thirty Six for Coral, an important art exhibition that will help connect more people to the irreplaceable value of coral reefs, and raise essential funding to help protect and restore them for future generations."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie travelled to Nice for the UN Ocean Conference

The Princess has previously spoken about the importance of protecting the planet for the next generation.

At the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, the royal said giving birth to her son August in 2021 "totally changed" her outlook on the environment.

She said at the time: "My son's going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life."

