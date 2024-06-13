Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make Trooping the Colour appearance?

The royal family are preparing for one of the biggest events in their summer calendar – Trooping the Colour.

The annual military parade, which marks the King's birthday, takes place on Saturday 15 June in London.

The King and Queen will be joined by members of the royal family for the momentous occasion, but it remains to be seen whether the Prince of Wales will be joined by his and the Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Kensington Palace does not usually confirm the children's attendance at events in advance.

It has been a difficult period for the Wales family with Kate having undergone major abdominal surgery in January and following a cancer diagnosis, going through preventative chemotherapy.

While Prince George has attended football matches with his father William in recent months, most recent being the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Man City in May, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023.

© Getty George joined William at the FA Cup Final on 25 May

Mum Kate got behind the camera to take the official portraits of Charlotte and Louis to mark their respective birthdays in May and April.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says of the royal children's possible appearance in her HELLO! Royal Club newsletter this week: "What has proved to be a very challenging year for the royals health-wise and amid the uncertainty of a General Election campaign, the presence of the young royals at events this Saturday will be crucial for The Firm."

Carriage procession

In recent years, the three Wales children have taken part in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour, riding in a carriage with their mother Kate and step-grandmother Camilla.

© Getty The Wales children participated in their first carriage procession in 2022

Emily continues in her newsletter: "It has not yet been revealed whether they will be accompanied in the carriage by other members of the family – or even the King and Queen themselves – while their father the Prince of Wales takes part on horseback.

"At the time of writing, an appearance by Kate has not been ruled out, but if she were to appear, it might just be fleetingly, on the Palace balcony afterwards."

To read Emily Nash's weekly newsletter on The HELLO! Royal Club on Substack, sign up to become a member here.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Royal children on the balcony

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children always delight royal watchers when they appear in public and they have often stolen the show with their royal cousins on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.

George's fascination with aircraft stems from a young age and the little prince made his debut at the royal event when he was just shy of his second birthday in 2015.

© Getty Prince George's first time on the balcony at Trooping the Colour 2015

He was seen pointing and waving animatedly at the flypast in his father's arms to the enjoyment of then Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

Charlotte had already perfected her royal wave when she appeared on the palace balcony for the first time just after her first birthday in 2016.

© Getty Charlotte showed off her royal wave

Two years later, George and Charlotte amused the crowds with their antics with elder cousin, Savannah Phillips, as they pretended to conduct the military band.

And in 2019, one-year-old Prince Louis charmed the public, enthusiastically waving and pointing at the planes during the flypast. Relive the moment in the clip below...