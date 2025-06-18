Prince George follows in James, Earl of Wessex's footsteps in new photo

Prince George is quite the stylish royal with the youngster recently stealing the show in his adorable suits, whether he's at Trooping the Colour or football matches with his father, Prince William.

Even in his youth, we were blown away by the royal's outfits, with his Christmas 2014 ensemble selling out in under a day following official photos. However, as he's grown up, it appears that future heir to the throne has ended up taking some style tips from one of his older relatives.

The Edinburgh and Wales families are known for their close bond, and this has been further exemplified as George and his older cousin, James, Earl of Wessex have shown a love of gilets.

© Getty George is often stylish in a suit

Back in 2020, James accompanied his parents and sister, Lady Louise Windsor, to Portsmouth, where they participated in the Great British Beach Clean. James, then aged 12, was seen getting stuck in as he de-littered the beach.

The youngest child of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie was also incredibly fashion-forward, wearing a stylish gilet and jeans alongside a green pair of rubber gloves.

© Getty Images James wore a stylish blazer for his 2020 outing

Flash forward to 2025, and George, 11, was also seen rocking a gilet in a Father's Day post for Prince William. While James's choice of look was blue, George opted for an identical khaki one as he posed with his family.

George wore a similar blazer for Father's Day View post on Instagram

The cute family photos featured William and his children smiling for the camera, before a black-and-white photo featured the family play wrestling with one another.

Low-profile

While George has a high public presence, with the young royal regularly seen at family events, James has mostly stayed away from the spotlight.

The Earl is not expected to become a full-time working royal and instead will carve out his own career when he has finished his education.

© Getty James doesn't make many public appearances

The 17-year-old has been absent from major royal events recently, including Trooping the Colour and the VE Day celebrations. The teenager is likely busy with his studies, especially with GCSE season, which explains his recent absences.

However, James did make an appearance with the wider family earlier this year, joining them for the traditional Easter Sunday service.

© Max Mumby James now towers over his father

At the service, he wore a suit and a red patterned tie and noticeably towered over his father.

The Duke, 61, is thought to be around six feet tall, so James could be around the same height as his older cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, who are 6'3" and 6'2" respectively.